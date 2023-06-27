Mason Johnson

Lewisville defensive lineman Mason Johnson garnered District 6-6A co-defensive player of the year honors his senior season after he recorded 88 tackles and 24 quarterback hurries for a Farmers defense that held opponents to 13.3 points per game.

 mwelch@starlocalmedia.com

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. 

During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Lewisville, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years. 

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments