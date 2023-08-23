One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Lewisville and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Lewisville who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Aaliyah Scott
Girls basketball/volleyball
Whether it’s as a guard on the basketball court or a libero on the volleyball court, Scott has excelled as a backcourt player and the Farmers senior will look to continue her stellar play in her final year in high school.
Scott’s defensive play has the Farmers volleyball team at 6-1 to commence the 2023 season. In a 25-12, 25-15, 27-25 win for Lewisville over Irving MacArthur on Tuesday, Scott finished with one service ace, one assist and a team-high nine digs.
Through seven matches, Scott has recorded five aces, 50 digs, five assists and just five serve-receive errors on 131 attempts. She seeks a second straight nomination onto the District 6-6A team after she was named to the second team as a junior.
Scott is a two-time all-district award winner in basketball. She was an honorable-mention selection as a sophomore and second-team honoree as a junior. Last season, she powered Lewisville to a nine-win improvement, having gone from five wins in Catherine Williams’ first season as head coach in 2021-22 to 14 wins last season.
Jacob Gallegos
Baseball
One year, Gallegos was living in Ignacio, Colo., a town in southwest Colorado with a population of 852 and located on the Southern Ute Reservation and playing Class 1A baseball for the town’s high school.
Gallegos had previously lived in Little Elm but his family moved back to Colorado when he was a freshman. However, he found himself back in the Dallas area last year, this time in Lewisville. He was determined to make the Farmers’ baseball team this season. But given the amount of seniors that was on Lewisville’s roster, he wasn’t sure if he would make the cut for the varsity team.
A stellar showing at a preseason tournament in San Antonio earned Gallegos a starting position on the infield.
Gallegos never relinquished his starting spot. Named the District 6-6A newcomer of the year, he helped to lead Lewisville to a breakout season. The Farmers, fueled by a large senior class, won seven district games after winning just three such games in all of 2022. Gallegos hit .286 with 21 hits, 19 runs and six stolen bases.
With Lewisville losing a large senior class to graduation, Gallegos is expected to receive a larger role on the team next season.
Jaydan Hardy
Football
Hardy was the ultimate Swiss-army knife for Lewisville on its run to the District 6-6A title and fourth round of the playoffs last season.
Whether it was a tackle or interception at the safety position, a pass reception, run play out of the wildcat formation, kick return or a punt return, Hardy, an Oklahoma pledge, did it all for Lewisville. Head coach Michael Odle said it’s a real possibility that Hardy could receive more playing time at wide receiver as the Farmers will look to expand the passing game.
Hardy’s versatility came to the forefront in that playoff run. In Lewisville’s 10-0 win over Arlington Martin in the area round, Hardy had a 54-yard punt return in the second half that set up a touchdown run by Terrell.
Named the co-MVP of 6-6A, Hardy finished the season with seven pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 42 tackles (three for loss), and offensively, had 10 receptions for 190 yards and 11 rushes for 44 yards.
Kalondria Carter
Wrestling
Carter was elevated from junior varsity to Lewisville’s varsity only three weeks before this year’s Class 6A state tournament after an injury to the team’s normal 235-pound division wrestler.
What a three weeks it was for Carter, who exceeded all expectations to finish as a state qualifier. She finished in fourth place in the Region I-6A tournament to qualify for state. At the state tournament in Cypress, Carter went 1-2. She lost in the first round to Allen’s Ester Peters but bounced back with a pin of Humble Atascocita’s Charlize Aventuna in her first match on the consolation side of the bracket. Her run came to an end a short time later after a loss in the next round, but Carter hopes that experience in Cypress will lead her to bigger things as a senior.
Carter finished her junior season with a 30-12 record.
Paislie Allen
Softball/Track and Field
Allen, a senior, has the potential to be one of the top female dual-sport athletes that has ever played for Lewisville.
Although she is a Georgia commit in softball, Allen has been a standout student-athlete in both track and field and softball.
In May, Allen teamed with TCU signees and sisters Bre’Anna and Te’Anna Harlin, and senior Sydnee Wilson in the 4x100 and 4x200, breaking the school record and placing third in the state track and field championships in the process, with times of 45.59 and 1:36.36, respectively.
It’s the same quartet of runners that placed fourth in the state in the 4x200 at the 2022 state meet. Next spring, Allen and Wilson will look to earn another trip to the medal stand, though it will be with new teammates as the Harlin sisters graduated this spring.
Allen led Lewisville to a second consecutive playoff berth in softball this spring, and she put up some dominant statistics. Named the 6-6A defensive player of the year, the senior shortstop committed just four errors on 76 total chances for a .947 fielding percentage. Offensively, she had another standout year at the plate, hitting .557 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, 40 runs, 26 walks and 19 stolen bases.
