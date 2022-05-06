The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a local innovation plan to address the district-wide teacher shortage.
Government Affairs Director Shawn Sheehan presented the community feedback at a May 2 Board of Trustees workshop meeting regarding school starting dates, certification exemptions and more.
To address teacher shortages, the district plans on expanding and defining shortage areas to more accurately identify where staffing is needed. The recommendation for hiring and the exemption processes will be more clearly defined to ensure quality educators are hired into the district. Core subject and special education teachers will need a bachelor’s degree and certification to teach in the district, and career and technical education teachers will need proper credentials in their field to teach in Lewisville ISD, according to Sheehan’s presentation.
Sheila Smith, Chief Executive Director of Employees, said the certification exemption process would only be used closer to August if the district is in great need of teachers to fill vacancies.
Additional feedback on the innovation plan shared during Sheehan’s presentation included feedback on the school’s calendar. Sheehan said of the 63 comments received, 42 regarded the calendar. Of the 42 respondents, 22 were in favor of starting school before the fourth Monday of August, while 17 were opposed and three were neutral. Those opposed cited scheduling conflicts as their main reason of opposition.
The district’s calendar committee will review the feedback and decide on a specific date in the future.
Of the total 63 respondents, 20 identified as parents, seven identified as staff and 36 identified as “community members,” as their role in the district was not made know, Sheehan said.
The district will review the innovation plan in October and adjust the plan as needed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
