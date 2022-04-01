The wooded banks of the Elm Fork of the Trinity River teemed with wildlife as the water lazily flowed under a late Sunday morning sun.
The consistent chirps of locusts, as they fluttered across the many winding trails, and scattered calls from nearby songbirds harmonized with intermittent caws and screeches from distant raptors. The forest, a collage of brown intermittently speckled with a palette of green leaves and multicolored flowers previewed the coming of warmer weather as the trees awoke from a cold winter.
Anglers accompanied heron, geese and other passing waterfowl – some perched on the banks of the river, some wading through the water – all casting their lines in the hopes of catching the buffalo carp and trout that inhabit the waters of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA).
LLELA is the crossroads of the Blackland Prairie and East Cross Timbers, hosting a range of wildlife including over 360 vertebrate species from river otters to peregrine falcons in addition to over 500 species of plants and countless invertebrates.
In the 1990s, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the University of North Texas, the city of Lewisville, Lewisville ISD, the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension collaborated to create a safe space for native wildlife to flourish while people interact with Texas’ natural ecosystems.
As I too made my way through the knee-high current flowing through a ravine that cuts through the preserve, I passed by a fisherman who told me there were eagles further south circling a deeper portion of the river. I trudged further downstream following the few glimpses I caught of the distant birds of prey gliding above the tree line.
Finally climbing out of the green-tinted waters, soaked and boots full of sand, I reached a railroad passing over the river marking the southern most border of the preserve. I look south along the river to see two raptors in flight before looking west down the stretch of railroad that lay before me. I noticed movement…the motion of a great shape closing distance. It was a female osprey with its six-foot wingspan fully outstretched. Caught by surprise, I delay raising by camera before it veers south and darts over the water and circles back in a wide arc. At the same time, a bald eagle swoops down to perch in a nearby tree after a fruitless search for prey. A call not dissimilar to a seagull with laryngitis echoes down the river before the eagle begins preening.
It was at this time that I realized I had found it: a raptor’s refuge. The longer I remained, the larger the kettle of raptors circling above grew. A host of vultures, hawks, ospreys and eagles, in the midst of migration, soared above and surveyed the ground in search of any unlucky prey they could ensnare. When perching, they let loose their loud caws to remind fellow hunters whose territory belonged to whom.
Following the spectacle, I crossed the river with the help of the railroad and traveled into a trench – the ghost of a long-dried creek, dimly lit and covered in a thick blanket of foliage – that ran parallel to the railroad. A roll of armadillos scattered throughout the trench foraged through the fallen leaves for food before scurrying away from my lumbering march toward them.
I slowly made my way back to the Cottonwood Trail, back in the preserve to return to my car. The forest’s song began slowly fading as I exited the nature preserve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.