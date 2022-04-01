LLELA 03-27-21-03.jpg

A bald eagle, Haliaeetus leucocephalus, flies into a tree to perch after searching for food. Eagles are opportunistic hunters who will watch their prey from a high perch, then swoop down to ensnare them in their talons. Bald eagles prefer fish but will also eat a variety of small mammals, other birds and carrion when fish are scarce. 

 Winston Henvey

The wooded banks of the Elm Fork of the Trinity River teemed with wildlife as the water lazily flowed under a late Sunday morning sun.

The consistent chirps of locusts, as they fluttered across the many winding trails, and scattered calls from nearby songbirds harmonized with intermittent caws and screeches from distant raptors. The forest, a collage of brown intermittently speckled with a palette of green leaves and multicolored flowers previewed the coming of warmer weather as the trees awoke from a cold winter.

A northern cardinal, Cardinalis cardinalis, lands on a branch before taking off again shortly after. Male northern cardinals are known to defend their nests by singing, attacking any other males who intrude.

Anglers accompanied heron, geese and other passing waterfowl – some perched on the banks of the river, some wading through the water – all casting their lines in the hopes of catching the buffalo carp and trout that inhabit the waters of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA).

A great blue heron, Ardea herodias, stalks the low waters of the Elm Fork in search of unsuspecting fish. Herons hunt by standing still or walking very slowly in shallow water. They wait for fish to swim near, then strike with a rapid thrust of their bill. They are also known to eat frogs, small reptiles and rodents. 

LLELA is the crossroads of the Blackland Prairie and East Cross Timbers, hosting a range of wildlife including over 360 vertebrate species from river otters to peregrine falcons in addition to over 500 species of plants and countless invertebrates.

In the 1990s, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the University of North Texas, the city of Lewisville, Lewisville ISD, the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension collaborated to create a safe space for native wildlife to flourish while people interact with Texas’ natural ecosystems.

As I too made my way through the knee-high current flowing through a ravine that cuts through the preserve, I passed by a fisherman who told me there were eagles further south circling a deeper portion of the river. I trudged further downstream following the few glimpses I caught of the distant birds of prey gliding above the tree line.

Two raptors circle above the Elm Fork of the Trinity river near the southern border of LLELA.

Finally climbing out of the green-tinted waters, soaked and boots full of sand, I reached a railroad passing over the river marking the southern most border of the preserve. I look south along the river to see two raptors in flight before looking west down the stretch of railroad that lay before me. I noticed movement…the motion of a great shape closing distance. It was a female osprey with its six-foot wingspan fully outstretched. Caught by surprise, I delay raising by camera before it veers south and darts over the water and circles back in a wide arc. At the same time, a bald eagle swoops down to perch in a nearby tree after a fruitless search for prey. A call not dissimilar to a seagull with laryngitis echoes down the river before the eagle begins preening.

An osprey, Pandion haliaetus, flies above LLELA, soaring over the treetops in search for a safe branch to perch on. Ospreys are found most commonly by water. As a distinctive fish-hawk, they are known to hover over the water, waiting for a fish to near the surface before plunging its feet in the water to grab its prey. 

It was at this time that I realized I had found it: a raptor’s refuge. The longer I remained, the larger the kettle of raptors circling above grew. A host of vultures, hawks, ospreys and eagles, in the midst of migration, soared above and surveyed the ground in search of any unlucky prey they could ensnare. When perching, they let loose their loud caws to remind fellow hunters whose territory belonged to whom.

A bald eagle, Haliaeetus leucocephalus, lets out a caw to claim its territory in a tree within LLELA. Throughout much of the 20th century, bald eagle populations declined due to a combination of hunters and pesticides. After the eagles were given full legal protection and pesticides like DDT were banned, eagle populations have gradually recovered since the 1970s.

Following the spectacle, I crossed the river with the help of the railroad and traveled into a trench – the ghost of a long-dried creek, dimly lit and covered in a thick blanket of foliage – that ran parallel to the railroad. A roll of armadillos scattered throughout the trench foraged through the fallen leaves for food before scurrying away from my lumbering march toward them.

An armadillo, Dasypus novemcinctus, forages for food near the Cottonwood Trail in LLELA. Armadillos utilize their powerful claws to dig up insects and their larvae for food. They also dig burrows in which to den, with softer ground being an easier place to dig.

I slowly made my way back to the Cottonwood Trail, back in the preserve to return to my car. The forest’s song began slowly fading as I exited the nature preserve.

