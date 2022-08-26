On the first Friday of every month in Old Town Lewisville, the community comes together to support local crafters and vendors in an outdoor market called First Fridays.

Residents of Lewisville and nearby towns mingle in Old Town during First Fridays, spending time shopping, eating, drinking and listening to live music.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments