On the first Friday of every month in Old Town Lewisville, the community comes together to support local crafters and vendors in an outdoor market called First Fridays.
Residents of Lewisville and nearby towns mingle in Old Town during First Fridays, spending time shopping, eating, drinking and listening to live music.
“It’s super family-friendly with live music and a lot of our storefronts, they’ll stay open later on First Fridays and offer specials,” Kelly Blackall said, owner of Blackall Photography and chairperson of the Main and Mill Business Association.
The Main and Mill Business Association is a business organization composed of local merchants dedicated to doing good things for the town. As the chairperson and local business owner herself, Blackall plays a big part in ensuring First Fridays run smoothly. This is her second year being more involved with First Fridays, which is one of three events that the Main and Mill Association plays a part in.
The other two events are called Shared Table and Holiday Stroll, which occur in October and December, respectively. Shared Table is an outdoor dining experience with dinner underneath the stars that showcases Lewisville’s best restaurants and it’s Blackall’s personal favorite event that the association hosts.
“It’s romantic, it’s beautiful, the table is all floral,” she said. “We have three florists in Old Town so they all split up the floral arrangements on the table and it’s super fancy.”
For Holiday Stroll, Main and Mill Association partners with the City of Lewisville to put on the event. It consists of ringing in the holiday season incorporating family-friendly activities such as a tree lighting and Christmas parade.
Not only does First Fridays help local businesses, it helps build community and make lasting connections. Blackall lives and works in Lewisville and said she is a big promoter of Old Town and loves the feeling of watching a small community come together.
“When the vendors start showing up and I’m standing there watching everyone set up and then you start seeing people trickle in and then more people trickle in and the music’s going and the breeze is perfect, those are perfect Friday nights,” she said.
When it comes to setting up, Blackall and Main and Mill Association Co-Chair, Caroline Berend are the “boots on the ground,” Blackall said.
The duo spends time putting up signs, talking to vendors, helping vendors set up and get organized before the night begins. Everyone in the Main and Mill Association plays a part and it’s a big group effort, Blackall said.
For those interested in attending First Fridays, the next event is on Sept. 2 in Old Town Lewisville. The gathering is free and open to the public.
