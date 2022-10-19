tempImageYaZaSd.jpg

Artist Kailyn Saltzman standing in front of her completed artwork at the LLELA Visitor Center.

As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.

The third artist featured in this five-part series is Kailyn Saltzman, a third year student at UNT studying UX Design with minors in sculpture and anthropology. Her artwork is titled “The Windows to LLELA” and it conveys the activities visitors at the park can engage in and see throughout the area.

Artist Kailyn Saltzman paints a section of the LLELA Visitor Center.
A completed look of the LLELA Visitor Center, the building that Kailyn Saltzman was designated to paint.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

