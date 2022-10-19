As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.
The third artist featured in this five-part series is Kailyn Saltzman, a third year student at UNT studying UX Design with minors in sculpture and anthropology. Her artwork is titled “The Windows to LLELA” and it conveys the activities visitors at the park can engage in and see throughout the area.
Saltzman is from Mansfield, Texas and her art varies, usually reflecting natural and conceptual subjects. With her artwork at LLELA, she said she is grateful to be able to pursue her passion in such a public way.
Her artwork is featured on the LLELA Visitor Center, so she wanted to focus her designs on the visitors, she said.
“I decided to focus the design on the visitors and all that they can see there, as well as the things they can do,” she said. “I made a design that included a lot of flora and fauna, as well as the activities you can take part in, like hiking and kayaking and stuff like that.”
Each window on the building depicts scenes of different activities that visitors can do and contains imagery of the species of plants and animals that gives viewers insight into the types of wildlife that can be observed throughout the park.
This is Saltzman’s first public art project and a big inspiration for Saltzman for the LLELA exhibit was her Art in Public Spaces professor, Alicia Eggert.
“I think she was a really big inspiration for the other muralists as well," Saltzman said. "She is very experienced in public art and she helped guide us through this whole project and she was a really good resource.”
Saltzman has been involved with art since she was young, starting out with drawing and painting and continuing to pursue her artistic passion through high school and college. She hopes to combine her UX design career with artwork after college.
“I’m hoping to do both,” she said. “I’m currently focusing on UX design, but I really want to create more murals and do other types of art in the future as well, just on the side.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
