Heading into the 2023-24 school year, Lewisville ISD has adopted a new long-range plan that provides the district with a foundation for the future.
The district welcomed back students to campuses on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as the familiar sounds of learning filled the halls across nearly 70 campuses. Going into this new school year, Lewisville ISD has set a new foundation for the district as administration and staff begin to implement Lewisville ISD’s long-range plan.
In the fall of 2022, Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp and the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met to review the district’s mission, vision and beliefs. During this process, they analyzed input from the community, students and staff before deciding to update the district’s current plan.
A planning committee made up of 46 staff members, parents, community members and business leaders met over the next several months to establish goals aligned with the district’s four cornerstones. The new long-range plan was adopted in the spring of 2023.
Within this plan is a new set of vision, mission and belief statements that align with the input shared and direction needed to continue to move the district forward. It also includes performance objectives and measurable benchmarks to help guide Lewisville ISD’s work over the next three years to ensure achievement of the established goals.
The new vision, mission and beliefs are as follows:
Vision: All students are confident, equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive and adapt for their future.
Mission: Engaging and inspiring learners and leaders.
Beliefs: Students’ needs are the center of our learning community. Education is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and community. High quality staff are the heart of a culture of learning. A safe and nurturing environment is essential for a sense of well-being. Continuous improvement informs and inspires future growth. Students are more than a test score.
The long-range plan establishes the principles set forth for the Rapp administration’s work and sets goals to engage and inspire learners and leaders in the district for years to come. At this year’s Inspire Conference for leaders, New Hire Week and Feeder Pattern Pep Rallies, Dr. Rapp spoke on her goals for this school year and the future.
“I said to you last year that it was time for us to build on our strengths and these beliefs that are now a part of our long-range plan emphasize what we have been about,” Dr. Rapp said in her presentation at the Feeder Pattern Pep Rallies. “We are a district that believes our students are more than a test score. We do believe that you, our staff, are the heart of our organization. And that our students are the center of our learning community.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
