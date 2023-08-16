Heading into the 2023-24 school year, Lewisville ISD has adopted a new long-range plan that provides the district with a foundation for the future.

The district welcomed back students to campuses on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as the familiar sounds of learning filled the halls across nearly 70 campuses. Going into this new school year, Lewisville ISD has set a new foundation for the district as administration and staff begin to implement Lewisville ISD’s long-range plan.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

