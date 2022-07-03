Local Black-owned, nonprofit bookstore and literacy center, Kindred Creatives Art and Literary Press (KCALP), is coming up on its one-year anniversary. The non-profit focuses on the mission of promoting a "love of literacy, creativity and entrepreneurship for all ages."
Cicely Carr, founder of KCALP, is a former special education and English teacher who left working in Dallas after struggling to get kids to appreciate literacy in school. Carr says she wanted to create a space that was a “stress-free environment” to “promote literacy and especially representation.”
Prior to becoming a nonprofit organization, Carr started out with Kindred Creative Zine. Zines are non-commercial, low-circulation publications that usually focus on a theme and are composed of original or appropriated texts and images. Submissions for the Kindred Creative Zine include art, poems and short stories.
The publication can be viewed in both a digital and print format with the goal of printing four publications per year, Carr said.
The bookstore and literacy center, located in Music City Mall, is a place showcasing indie Black, Indigenous and People of Color authors and entrepreneurs to the community.
“This space is for everyone to come in and just relax and chill and create. So a lot of people come in here and they just say ‘I feel like I’m at home’ and I’m like ‘that’s good’ and so people come, they watch, they have their computers, they sit on the couches, they read,” Carr says, “A lot of families have been dropping their kids off to do arts and crafts. It’s just a space where you can get away from the craziness, the chaotic world and just be free to create without rules and boundaries and stuff like that.”
Carr said she wanted to bring the nonprofit location to Lewisville because she lives in the area.
“I want to build community and it's hard to build community if you don’t live in that community, so I always knew that if you were from the outside coming in, trying to do something, I wouldn’t say it's disingenuous, but I just feel like it's harder to do that. But since I live here, build community, see people at Walmart. I just want that community feel here,” Carr said.
To fill the bookstore, KCALP works as a consignment program where those interested can fill out an application and join the collective.
“People are always asking about how they can get involved, get their stuff on the shelves and I let them know that we do have space for them,” Carr said.
There are a variety of programs, workshops and classes for children and adults at the location to engage people in different parts of the nonprofit’s mission, including camps, after-school programs and tutoring.
“Right now we have this thing called Ban the Summer Slump and it just focuses on creative enrichment classes and clubs for kids so that it still includes literacy, creativity so that when they’re off for the summer they don’t lose too much and so they’ll be OK when they head back to school in September,” Carr said.
Other opportunities Kindred Creatives has hosted include “Express Yourself” open mics, arts, literacy, entrepreneurship and leadership classes and panels.
“During our Black History Month we had a panel. We had some really amazing leaders in their field. So we had a Democratic leader on the panel, we had authors, we had nonprofit directors on it, and we just talked about the legacy and how we’re going to continue building a community. That was really awesome. I would love to do more forums and panels,” Carr said.
To raise money for the organization, Carr hosts different campaigns and events for vendors to create more opportunities for the community.
An upcoming event that KCALP is hosting to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the bookstore is the first annual Texas Art and Literary Festival. The goal of the festival is to “connect authors, readers, artists and publishing professionals together to empower diverse voices and creatives to inspire change through their words and art”, according to the festival’s website.
The festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 9 with workshops, panels, a book fair featuring authors, artists, publishers, printing companies and more that explore areas such as resilience, documentation, identity, love and power. Members of the community can RSVP to the event for free on the eventbrite website.
A current campaign for Kindred Creatives is the My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams campaign where people can donate their money, time or materials.
“I’ve been getting a lot of books. I've got a lot of art supplies. I received money. I have a few different campaigns on gofundme and also Facebook. And then people have just come randomly and buy books and I do have T-shirts that they buy and every T-shirt that they buy helps give a free class to a kid,” Carr says.
Future goals Carr has for the nonprofit is incorporating programs into schools, organizations and churches along with hiring people for the bookstore and literacy center to tutor and host classes, she said.
“We would love for you to come out and support and volunteer. We would love some volunteers if you would love to lead a class. Bring your kids out, get some cool classes,” Carr says, “and yeah just spread the word that I’m here and I want to stay.”
