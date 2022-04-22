Election Day is May 7th, and on the ballot are candidates running for City Council Place 4, 5 and 6. Also on the ballot are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3, and Election Day is May 7. Primary runoffs are May 24.
Community members can access specific voting information including times, dates and locations through their respective county websites.
Tom Cottrell and Brandon Jones did not turn in a Q&A to the Lewisville Leader by the print deadline.
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Kristin Green – Place 5
To be a thriving community, Lewisville must have housing options that can accommodate people at all ages and stages of their lives. The rapid escalation of housing costs that we are experiencing now is a significant challenge that must be addressed. While this issue is mainly driven by the market, I am supportive of exploring City-led initiatives that can help. Currently, the City is updating the development code to allow developers to offer more diverse and affordable housing options. The City is also considering public/private partnership opportunities to create more affordable rental options and tackle affordability concerns in Lewisville.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
Affordable housing is an issue across the U.S., and Lewisville is no exception. The Lewisville 2025 Vision recognizes this in the “Big Move: New Neighborhood Choices,” which seeks, among other things, to make homes in our city accessible across incomes. This also includes encouraging mixed use development proximate to public transportation.
Further, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Committee does a great job of providing decent housing, creating a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities for low to moderate income Lewisville residents. By way of example, almost $750,000 was allocated in 2021 for projects such as park improvements, street and infrastructure redesign, support of public health, and at-risk children and families.
I will continue to work these avenues as well as embark on programs that partner with developers, Council, and City staff to re-imagine extended stay hotels as affordable housing alternatives as well as other creative solutions.
How do you think the city should be addressing public safety?
Kristin Green – Place 5
I believe that Lewisville’s Fire and Police Departments are among the very best in the state. Our public safety officers are dedicated to providing the very best service to our community and are continuously evaluating new programs, procedures, equipment and/or technology that can be utilized to improve the level of service provided. One example of this is the formation of the CoCare team, which is a response unit with extensive mental health training. This focused team can de-escalate potentially dangerous situations., provide more intensive follow-up with the individuals involved, and potentially prevent future encounters. Transparency is also a priority for the City as a whole, and especially for Public Safety. The Police Department has added a section to their website that provides residents with access to public records and information, including Racial Profiling Reports, general and procedural orders, response to resistance incidents and FAQs regarding police training, policies and equipment. Additionally, both departments have real-time performance data posted on the City’s dashboard.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
Annual Federal statistics demonstrate Lewisville is generally above average as a safe city. Our city ranks lower than the State of Texas municipal average for property crimes such as shoplifting and vandalism. Likewise, our violent crime rate is substantially below statewide averages.
That said, our crime map indicates an opportunity to improve in some areas, including sections of Hebron Parkway/Round Grove Road, and along portions of the I-35 corridor. Partnering with other agencies with overlapping jurisdiction such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and Denton County Sherriff's Office is a great option. This would include working with the Denton County Human Trafficking Investigation Unit in conjunction with Denton County Commissioners.
Our police department is highly regarded by both DEA, ATF, and HSA for effective arrests of drug and human traffickers. So much so that these agencies historically and frequently choose to coordinate specifically with the Lewisville Police Department.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Kristin Green – Place 5
As more and more people move to north Texas, traffic congestion continues to grow. State and local governments simply don’t have the physical space and/or financial resources to address the congestion with more roads or new traffic lanes. The City is working towards the implementation of traffic management systems that will help move vehicles through our major thoroughfares with fewer stops at traffic lights, but that still won’t be enough to resolve our traffic issues. Since traffic patterns and land use are linked together, one way to address traffic is to encourage more mixed-use developments where residents don’t have to use a vehicle for every trip. Another strategy to address traffic is to provide a more connected hike and bike trail system that could be used for inter-City transportation, not just recreation. Finally, I believe that the City needs to continue to work with DCTA to provide reliable, affordable and convenient public transportation.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
Aside from the one-concerns I have seen regarding speeding any number of areas and maybe a comment or two on social media relating to the need for a traffic light here or there, I am unaware of any major traffic concerns at this juncture. However, I am open to getting better educated in this area.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Kristin Green – Place 5
Lewisville is mostly built-out, so the focus will continue to shift more towards redevelopment and infill development. The City has focused on Old Town for quite some time now, and there has been significant transformation as a result. I support continued investment in Old Town, but I believe that we are at a point where the private sector can be the primary financial resource for redevelopment efforts there. There are a few other areas in Lewisville that need to some attention as well, including the Vista Ridge Mall, the Lake Park/407 area, and the 121 corridor.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
Two major areas come immediately to mind.
First, I’d love to see our Old Town area continue to develop and thrive. We have a great asset in Wayne Ferguson Plaza and many fantastic businesses. I’m a big fan of Perc on Main Street and have dined at Seven Mile Café many times. Just a short walk away, you’ll find some of the best BBQ in the area at Sullivans Old Town BBQ. But we owe it to our city to continue this effort and help Old Town become an even better destination for day tourism.
Second, the Music City Mall (a.k.a. Vista Ridge Mall) needs a hug. I was at the Council retreat in early March where several companies presented ideas for how best to use this space, and I was excited to be at the meeting on March 21st where Council approved $248,000 for a three-phase, 42-week redevelopment planning project.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Kristin Green – Place 5
I believe that the City excels at maximizing public benefit for every tax dollar spent. It is important to note that tax dollars are allocated into operating funds depending on their source. The City has over 30 operating funds and each one defines what those tax dollars can be used for. The General Fund is the largest fund and can be utilized more broadly than any other fund. Police and Fire services are the largest expenditure in the General Fund, closely followed by public services (water/sewer) and infrastructure. I believe that these priorities are appropriate.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
It's my observation over the past five years of whether working with, observing, or otherwise engaging with City staff, that our City is well run by people who care deeply about and have vested interests in our community. There is combined pride and fiscal responsibility throughout City Hall, and its employees down the line take genuine pride in their work.
Efforts for fiscal responsibility have earned our city many, many awards and recognitions over the years including annually repeated recognitions from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). Further, we have a consistent history of double AAA bond ratings, allowing borrowing at exceptionally low rates offered by top tier banks and further keeping taxes low -- a clear signal from the top rating agencies of our financial responsibility, and something only achieved by less than 3.5% of the over 1,200 Texas cities.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Kristin Green – Place 5
I was appointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission in July 2013. A few months later, I was asked to serve on the Diversity Committee for the Lewisville 2025 Plan. When that committee concluded and the Lewisville 2025 Plan was adopted, I was asked to serve on the Blue Ribbon Bond Committee. This committee was tasked with putting together the 2015 bond package to kick start the first round of the 2025 Plan implementation. I also served on the Lewisville 2025 Committee, Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, Transportation Board, Brownfield Advisory Board, I-35 Overlay Board, and the Old Town Task Force before being elected to serve on City Council (Place 5) in May 2019.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
I have a proven track record of productive involvement with our city, including
Denton County Fresh Water Supply District Director: 2012 - 2021
Keep Lewisville Beautiful: Multiple Events across over a decade
Lewisville Arts Advisory Board: 2019 – 2020
Lewisville Citizens Police Academy: 2020
Denton County Child Protective Services Board: 2010 – 2012
In-Person Support for Various Area Fundraisers
Youth Football Coach: 2006 – 2009
As a matter of fact, depending on when this runs, I’d love to have anyone interested join the Campaign Kelly team for the Keep Lewisville Beautiful clean up on Saturday, April 30th at Thrive Recreation Center at 8AM-Noon.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Kristin Green – Place 5
I have a professional background in planning and engineering, with experience in planning, code writing, infrastructure design and site development. I have worked with both public and private sector clients, and understand how the City, private sector and engaged citizens must work together to create healthy and thriving communities. Beyond my professional experience, I have been serving the community for almost a decade in many different capacities. With the knowledge gained from my service to this community and my professional background, I believe that I am unique qualified to continue my service as a council member for our great city.
Patrick Kelly – Place 6
I bring a breadth of business and community experience our city.
I am proud to be a founder of two healthcare tech startups. Joining Phytel in 1999 (started in 1996) and helped to pivot that company from a phone system to one of the earliest population health companies in the industry. Phytel was eventually purchased by IBM and is now a part of IBM Watson Health. In 2009, I co-founded Loopback Analytics, which has evolved to provide data analytics for more than 30 leading health system clients, 250+ hospitals, thousands of clinics and over 50 million patients.
A decade of service as an elected member on the Denton County Fresh Water Supply District 1B (DCFWSD 1B) Board has helped prepare me for key administrative duties such as budgeting, management, and operations of the district. It is also worth noting the DCFWSD 1B Board and I led the way in many essential endeavors including:
New parks
Lower taxes and utilities
24x7 police presence
Independent legal counsel
Independent bookkeeping services
In addition to the long history of community involvement and business development, I have attended most Council meetings of the past 10 years, including addressing Council as needed. Further, I am proud to list endorsements from the following proven leaders in our city:
TJ Gilmore - Lewisville Mayor
Bobbie Mitchell - County Commissioner
Ron Marchant - County Commissioner
Brandon Jones - Lewisville City Council
Kristin Green - Lewisville City Council
Ronni Cade - Lewisville City Council
Guy Harris - DCFWSD 1B Director
John Deihl - DCFWSD 1E Director
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
