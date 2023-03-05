Paislie Allen

Last year, Lewisville junior Paislie Allen, right, helped to lead the Farmers to their first playoff win since 2015.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

One of the more memorable moments in the history of the Lewisville softball team was authored by junior Paislie Allen.

All of last season, Allen had a knack for delivering in the clutch. She was named District 6-6A co-offensive player of the year after she recorded a .466 batting average with 41 hits, two home runs and 34 RBI.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments