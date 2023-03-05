One of the more memorable moments in the history of the Lewisville softball team was authored by junior Paislie Allen.
All of last season, Allen had a knack for delivering in the clutch. She was named District 6-6A co-offensive player of the year after she recorded a .466 batting average with 41 hits, two home runs and 34 RBI.
Of the 41 hits that Allen had, her most important one came in a bi-district playoff against Denton Guyer. Allen cleared the bases with a three-run triple to rally Lewisville from a 7-5 deficit in the final inning to earn an 8-7 walk-off victory against the Wildcats.
The victory gave the Farmers their first playoff win since 2015.
Making their first playoff appearance since 2017, the Lady Farmers rallied despite facing their first deficit of the night as Guyer seized a 7-4 lead with three runs scored in the top of the eighth inning. But Allen made sure that Lewisville’s playoff run didn’t end that night, and the Farmers went on to finish last season as an area finalist.
Moments like that encapsulated the fight that Lewisville showed all season, which was the first for Lewisville alum Porscha Albert back at her alma mater. And with several underclassmen to help pave the way for the Farmers’ success on the field last year, Albert is hopeful that talented players like Allen can deliver the same type of magic on the field for Lewisville this year.
So far, Allen has delivered in the middle of the lineup, and then some for the Farmers. In games played through Feb. 25, Allen, a Georgia commit, has a whopping .609 batting average with 14 hits, four home runs, nine RBI, 13 runs and six stolen bases.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Allen chats about Lewisville’s playoff win over Denton Guyer, the expectations that she has for herself, how she got into softball and what sold her on the Georgia Bulldogs.
SLM: Congrats on a great season last year. What sticks out to you the most about your team’s playoff win over Guyer?
PA: It was a great experience. Going into that first game, it was a really tough game. We played Guyer, which was a really good team. From being able to be there and played that good of a team was just exciting.
SLM: What expectations have you set for yourself for this season?
PA: Last year, I felt like that I had high expectations for myself. Going into our games, I was expected to do my part. I felt like that was kind of it. I feel like coach Albert had a high expectation for me and high standards for me.
Our expectations are to get back to the playoffs. That's the expectation that our coach has for us. She expects us to do our job on the field. We want to make it back to the playoffs and hopefully be district champs.
SLM: Take me through the recruiting process and what ultimately sold you on Georgia.
PA: The recruiting process was fun. During my select games, I would have one of the coaches come to every single game and just be there. When the coaches were there, I was like, 'I've got to put on a show.' And when I went to one of their camps and just getting to meet with them and connect with them, it really drove me to Georgia.
SLM: How did you get into softball?
PA: When I was little, I watched my brother play T-ball and baseball and I would watch him. I told my mom, 'that's what I want to do.' She put me in and I played in until I was 10 and that's when I started to play select ball. I've been playing ever since. It took a lot of good days, a lot of bad days, but my mom would coach me and help me get through it.
She's always been there for me. I love her so much. She puts her money and her time for me to commit to this sport. I love her a lot.
SLM: Who is your favorite athlete?
PA: I love Sis Bates. I love watching her play and everything that she does for Athletes Unlimited. I look up to her. Everything that she does is so smooth and quick. I want to be as smooth and quick as she is.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.