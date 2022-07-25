Amanda Reaka is an early childhood learning facilitator in the learning and teaching department. She takes pride in growing up in Lewisville ISD. She holds a bachelor's degree from Texas Women’s University in child development and a master’s degree in early childhood education from Stephen F. Austin State University. Reaka previously taught in Dallas ISD before coming Lewisville ISD as a teacher. Her role allows her to coach and work with the Pre-Kindergarten teachers across the district at 19 different campuses.
How did you get in your line of work?
I grew up in LISD schools, and I am a proud product of this district. I attended Central Elementary, Huffines Middle School, and Lewisville High School (go Farmers!) One of my happiest days in my career was when I was able to come back to my home district of Lewisville ISD as a teacher. I am not alone in wanting to come “home” to LISD. In my years in the role of facilitator, I am always happily surprised when I run into another person from my school days that also now works for the district. It is really special that so many who grew up here want to come back and work here and also have their own children here.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
One of my best days at work this year was walking into a classroom that I have been working with a lot and seeing and feeling the change in the room. The teacher and I worked so hard together to get routines down and get accustomed to the new Pre-K curriculum. We worked on lesson plans together often, had many coaching conversations and many late afternoons! One day I went to visit her classroom and you could just feel the difference. The teacher was less stressed. The students were happier and more engaged. The classroom was a safe and happy place where learning could happen. The teacher was more confident, and the students knew what the expectations were. It was so nice to celebrate with that teacher how far her class has come. Facilitators impact student learning through supporting the teacher, and I really feel proud knowing that this teacher and I worked hard to make school better for her students. An added bonus is that instead of "Ms. Amanda," the Pre-K students think my name is "Ms. Panda" and now when I visit the class I get to hear "yay Ms. Panda is here!" It is really special as a facilitator when you get to build a connection with a class of students in this way. I love the nickname!
Are you a native Texan? If not, where are you from?
I have grown up in Texas! I moved here when I was 4 years old from Iowa.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
I loved going to school and playing with friends! All of my fondest memories from high school were with my Farmerette friends, I loved dancing and being on the drill team!
What is your favorite area restaurant?
407 Barbeque is probably my favorite.
What is your favorite movie?
Too many to choose! I love watching Disney movies with my daughter.
Tell The Leader readers about your family.
My husband and I both grew up in Lewisville and attended LHS. We have a daughter, Violet, who just finished Pre-K at Lillie J. Jackson Early Childhood Center and will begin kindergarten this fall here in LISD. We love to go on picnics, watch movies, and go to the lake!
What are your hobbies?
I love to read and participate in my neighborhood's book club. I love to go shopping and I love to go out to eat and spend time with my family.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Bug spray!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
My family owns a canoe, and we love to go canoeing at the lake during the summer!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.