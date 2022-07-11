Madelyn Johnson is a librarian at Lewisville High School, Killough and a self-proclaimed super-nerd that loves all things science fiction and fantasy. She and her husband spend their free time traveling, camping, crafting, and playing video games.
How did you get in your line of work?
As a third-generation teacher, working in education is in my blood. I love being a student and teaching allows me to inspire other students like myself while continuing to learn. After graduating from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in English, I taught high school English for eight years. I graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a Master of Science in Library Science. People frequently ask me if I miss the classroom to which I always reply, “librarianship has allowed me to leave one classroom so that I can enter all of them.”
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Building relationships with learners is what inspires life-long learning. Transitioning into librarianship, I was worried that forming those relationships would be a challenge. The greatest moment in my career was being recognized by students as a teacher of influence. For students to nominate, vote, and acknowledge their librarian as a teacher, affirmed that the challenges I face each day are worth it. Impacting students and inspiring life-long learning is what gets me out of bed each day.
Are you a native Texan? If not, where are you from?
Born in Dallas and raised in Hunt County, yee-haw! My ancestry can be traced to Collin McKinney, a committee member and signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
My grandmother, Nan, made me a reader. She would stay up late to take me to every midnight release of each new Harry Potter book. This was my first series as a child and shaped my reader identity at a young age. Without her influence, I wouldn’t be the reader I am today.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
I have to give a shout out to our local Lewisville McDonalds! They always donate gift cards for the library to use as student prizes and incentives. Our kiddos love it!
What is your favorite movie?
"The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy" taught me to DON’T PANIC and always know where my towel is.
Tell The Leaders' readers about your family.
My best friend is my husband. We are both teachers that love giving our time to LISD kiddos during the day, so that we can spend all our time together in the evening. I am blessed with a wonderfully large family that continues to grow. I am an aunt to 6 beautifully talented nieces that live across Texas. We enjoy spoiling them and sending them back to their parents.
What are your hobbies?
My number one hobby is to collect hobbies. Every 3-6 months, you’ll find me reading a book learning how to do something new. Currently, I’m learning how to make cosplay costumes for a very special Star Fox inspired Halloween costume.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sunscreen! My poor, lobster-prone skin would never survive without it.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
After getting married, my husband and I took a year off teaching to live in a van while traveling across New Zealand. We worked as raspberry farmers, house keepers, whale rescue volunteers, and even hiked Mordor’s Mount Doom.
