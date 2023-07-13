Lewisville Western Days 1.jpg

One of Lewisville Western Days’ headliners plays country music to help close out the night on Friday, Sept. 23.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

The City of Lewisville is proud to announce Mark Chesnutt and Lee Brice as the headliners for the annual Western Days festival to be held September 29-30 in Old Town Lewisville.

Mark Chesnutt will be the featured act on Friday night, taking the Republic Services Main Stage at 10 p.m.

