The City of Lewisville is proud to announce Mark Chesnutt and Lee Brice as the headliners for the annual Western Days festival to be held September 29-30 in Old Town Lewisville.
Mark Chesnutt will be the featured act on Friday night, taking the Republic Services Main Stage at 10 p.m.
Chesnutt has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-10 singles, four platinum albums, and five gold records to his credit. He has a knack for picking great songs, delivering them with world-class style and heart-felt emotion. With a trademarked voice, Chesnutt has set the bar for his generation and those that follow in his footsteps, shaping the music of today’s country music newcomers and the new country music format.
Saturday’s headliner will be Lee Brice, closing out the weekend festival at 10 p.m. on the Republic Services Main Stage.
Brice is one of country music’s hottest stars, with nine number one hits to his name. He continues to enjoy musical success in the digital era with more than 3 billion on-demand streams, and more than 3.6 billion spins on Pandora. He’s the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. The Grammy nominee and CMA and ACM award winner took home the Musical Event of the Year award in 2020 for his song with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
A full list and schedule of additional acts will be released in the coming weeks.
Lewisville Western Days will be held Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville. This family-friendly event will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village sponsored by Frost Bank, Indigenous ACE Dance Troupe, Kid Kountry Playground, a working blacksmith, the MLE-sanctioned Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street, and many more exciting activities.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Sponsors for Western Days 2023 include City of Lewisville, Lewisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Republic Services, 99.5 The Wolf, Bud Light, Padrino Foods, Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville, Market Street, Southern Comfort Mechanical A/C and Heating, Frost Bank, CoServ, Electric Cowboy, Denton County Transportation Authority, Coca-Cola, Living Magazine, Gilley’s, Johnson Feed Company, and Star Local Media.
