Drew Schmidt Lewisville

Lewisville senior Drew Schmidt is congratulated after recording the final out of an inning Tuesday in a 5-1 victory for the Farmers against Plano West.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

PLANO – When the schedule flipped to the start of District 6-6A play for the Lewisville baseball team, the Farmers wanted things to be better this time.

Stringing together consecutive wins on a regular basis is something that the Farmers have always preached. Lewisville swept a two-game series from rival Plano East last year, but it’s been since 2017 when the Farmers last had a district winning streak of at least three games.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments