PLANO – When the schedule flipped to the start of District 6-6A play for the Lewisville baseball team, the Farmers wanted things to be better this time.
Stringing together consecutive wins on a regular basis is something that the Farmers have always preached. Lewisville swept a two-game series from rival Plano East last year, but it’s been since 2017 when the Farmers last had a district winning streak of at least three games.
Fast-forward to Tuesday’s road game at Plano West, and Lewisville came in atop the conference standings at 2-0. The Farmers didn’t relinquish their spot atop District 6-6A. Behind a complete-game two-hitter from senior pitcher Drew Schmidt, Lewisville cruised to a 5-1 victory.
“They’re accepting the challenge,” said Stephen Campbell, Lewisville head coach. “They want the challenge. They want to be successful. They’ve put the work in. We’ve got a lot of veteran presence on the team. They’re doing a great job of believing in themselves and believing in their teammates.”
Schmidt is one piece of Lewisville’s big senior class, and he was locked in Tuesday night. He sent down the first six West batters and kept his pitch count low. Although the Wolves finally broke through in the seventh inning as senior Christian Gutierrez broke up Schmidt’s shut out with an infield hit and error on the same play, Schmidt polished off his complete game after a pair of fly-outs.
Schmidt struck out five, allowed two hits and needed just 87 pitches to get through his outing.
“He did a great job of hitting his spots today and controlling all three of his pitches and getting ahead in the count,” Campbell said. “We’re super pumped and proud of his outing. He gave us just a great chance to win the game.”
Lewisville (10-7, 3-0) couldn’t capitalize on West’s inability to throw strikes in the first two innings. The Farmers had a runner thrown out at third base after back-to-back walks to start Tuesday’s game in the first inning, and then in the second, the Wolves doubled off a runner following a fly out on a bunt attempt.
But the Farmers maintained a good approach at the plate. Lewisville’s determination paid off in the third inning. Junior Dylon Myrow lined an RBI double into a gap in right-center field to put the Farmers on the board. Senior Jack Hasten followed with a bloop hit into left field that turned into an RBI double for a 2-0 Lewisville lead.
Hasten set the tone for an 11-hit night for Lewisville, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a walk.
“We did a great job of swinging at strikes,” Campbell said. “We struggled with the curve ball early and then we figured it out and lay off the tough ones in the dirt. It allowed us to get hits.”
Lewisville added to its lead in the fourth inning. The Farmers got to work with two outs, getting five straight batters to reach. Hasten made it 3-0 Lewisville with his second run-scoring hit of the ballgame. Schmidt aided his own cause, beating a throw to first base for an infield RBI single, as the Farmer advantage grew to four runs.
Senior Ian Kajs produced another two-out hit for Lewisville in the top of the fifth, hitting an RBI double into left field for a 5-0 lead.
Tuesday’s victory marked the fifth straight win for Lewisville, which came after a four-game losing streak. The Farmers hope to maintain that winning feeling. Lewisville will look to make it four straight district wins Friday at home against West (5-4, 1-2).
“I really hope that we keep rolling,” Campbell said. “We’re just going to continue to fight to keep winning innings.”
