The Denton County Transportation Authority launched GoZone in late 2021, bringing change to the way Lewisville, Highland Village, and Denton residents get around.
During Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore’s quarterly update in January, he spoke on the success of GoZone in the city.
“We’ve effectively quadrupled ridership in one year with adding GoZone and removing the bus service simply because GoZone gets people where they need to go and the bus service didn’t cover, didn’t have the times, and didn’t have the frequency,” Gilmore said during the quarterly update in January.
According to data from Via, the transit tech company powering DCTA's GoZone microtransit service, when looking at the top pick up and drop off locations, they are vastly essential destinations, which include grocery stores, places of education, social services sites, and other regional public transit hubs.
A recent survey conducted by Via found that local riders rely on the service to get them to and from these essential destinations. The survey found that 56% of riders choose GoZone because it’s affordable, 64% of riders said saving money is the main benefit of using GoZone, 36% of riders use GoZone to connect with other forms of public transit, 42% of riders make less than $25,000 as household income, and 71% of riders do not have a car.
Stevick Myers, a GoZone rider from Denton who is retired, said he usually uses the service for doctor’s appointments or to go to the store.
“Well, first and most important of all, it is one outstanding program,” Myers said. “It has made moving around so much easier because it gives you personal attention and you get door-to-door service with these guys and the price is outstanding.”
Myers rides GoZone two to three times a week to get to his essential destinations. The cost per rider is $1.50 per passenger or free with a GoZone eligible DCTA pass. One of Myers’ favorite things about the program is the drivers themselves.
“I'd say some of their people, the attitude that they have, the way that they help you enjoy that ride, overrides the few little tiny negatives that GoZone has,” he said “With any program, especially a new one, you're gonna have a lot of bugs, you're gonna have a lot of kinks in the crossroad, but I've run into some people driving those vans that make you overlook that.”
Javier Trilla, AVP of Innovation and Technology at Denton County Transportation Authority, provided oversight to the GoZone service and manages day-to-day operations.
When GoZone was first implemented, the goal was to allow for residents to have the opportunity to visit more places than they ever had before within the city limits, but it became more as most riders used it to go to essential destinations.
Across the region in the Denton region and the Lewisville/Highland Village area, Trilla said DCTA is looking at safety metrics and how to improve the safety of service, ways to improve estimated times of arrival, availability of seats, and more.
“What we're looking to do with GoZone right now is really look and see how it integrates with our other services and how we can better integrate those services so that DCTA can better leverage its resources to provide the best value to the community and be able to move the most people with the resources that we have,” Trilla said.
In addition to full coverage of ridership in the city, GoZone has also impacted the community by offering Sunday services and running its vehicles later at night.
To learn more about GoZone, visit https://www.dcta.net/getting-around/gozone-demand.
