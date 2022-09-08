The opening of B9Creations’ Texas office was celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 7, premiering its new location at Venture X Lewisville – The Realm at Castle Hills.
B9Creations is based in Rapid City, South Dakota as a 3D printer manufacturer that has become an industry leader in value, speed and production across its 3D printing services. The company is a market leader in high-precision applications such as healthcare, aerospace, research and jewelry production.
What started out as an idea in a basement has tripled the size in revenue growth, making it one of the fastest growing companies nationwide. CEO Shon Anderson spoke at the grand opening about how the company plans to partner with the city and businesses in the area and what attracted him to opening up an office in DFW.
“Dallas–Fort Worth was an absolute no-brainer in terms of where we want to serve that global customer base and continue to attract the kind of talent that we need to grow and the way that we want to continue to grow our business,” he said.
The DFW office is starting out with four employees, but Anderson said he hopes to gain more than 25 in the next three years.
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore was at the event, speaking on how B9Creations can help support the community, especially through educational entities.
“Additive manufacturing is amazing technology in what it can do,” Mayor Gilmore said. “It’s one of those things that, when we put the Makerspace into the Lewisville Library or when I saw the TECC East and TECC West buildings being built by our school system, I said, ‘We’re on the right path. We’re giving people the tools they need to be competitive in the future.’”
Guests at the grand opening included members of the Lewisville City Council, Chamber of Commerce, economic development representatives and LISD employees. Anderson also spoke about how B9Creations has benefited Texas before through the Texas Department of Corrections.
B9Creations partnered with a company in the dental industry, allowing them to digitally scan the mouths of inmates in the Texas Department of Corrections and effectively 3D-print and deliver dentures.
“This is one of the first places in the United States that this has been done,” Anderson said. “We had a guy who couldn’t chew solid food for 14 years and was able to chew solid food because of the cost effectiveness of this local production and digital design that was brought to the table.”
Anderson said he hopes to bring more opportunities for community growth to the area and create more success stories through B9Creations as the company grows in the DFW metroplex.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
