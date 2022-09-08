B9Creations2

B9Creations CEO Shon Anderson speaking at the B9Creations grand opening in Lewisville.

 Photo by Arianna Morrison

The opening of B9Creations’ Texas office was celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 7, premiering its new location at Venture X Lewisville – The Realm at Castle Hills.

B9Creations is based in Rapid City, South Dakota as a 3D printer manufacturer that has become an industry leader in value, speed and production across its 3D printing services. The company is a market leader in high-precision applications such as healthcare, aerospace, research and jewelry production.

B9Creations CEO Shon Anderson cutting the ribbon at the B9Creations grand opening next to Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

