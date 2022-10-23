LEWISVILLE – The resolve of the Marcus boys water polo team was being put to the test.
Southlake Carroll took an 8-6 lead with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Region I-6A final at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center after Marcus had stormed out to a two-goal advantage in the first quarter.
The Marauders fought back. Marcus leveled the score at 8-8 after goals by junior Kris Podsiadlo and sophomore Owen Kroh in a 39-second span, and later 9-9 after another successful throw for a goal by Kroh with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Carroll, though, notched the winning goal after junior Rory McCarthy swam under the water and past a Marcus defender with 1:57 remaining, and the Dragons were able to run out the remaining time on the game clock to earn a 10-9 win.
Carroll advances to the Class 6A state tournament, set for later this week in San Antonio. Both the Dragon boys and girls are bound for state. The Carroll girls held off a late rally by Flower Mound to earn a 12-10 in the other Region I-6A final on Saturday.
“They did a great job,” said Brandon Dion, Marcus head coach. “They worked hard all season. They did everything that I asked to do in that game. At the end of the day, we just let go of a lead. We had a couple of mistakes on defense and a couple of plays on defense that we didn’t make.”
One of the mistakes that Dion referenced was on McCarthy’s game-winning goal, but it was a play that Dion didn’t deem was legal.
“Going underwater and getting position is actually illegal and you’re not allowed to do that,” Dion said. “If the referees don’t call it, it never happened.”
Marcus came out on fire. The Marauders fed the ball into the middle of the pool to junior Joseph McCreary. McCreary overpowered the Dragon defense in the early-going with four first-quarter goals to give Marcus a 4-2 lead.
“The kid’s amazing,” Dion said. “I’ve coached him since he was 12. Watching him grow into the player that he is now is amazing. The kid is a beast. There is nobody that can guard him one-on-one.”
Marcus also received stellar defensive play by junior goalkeeper Dylan Hayslip. Hayslip used his hands to make several timely saves, including a point-blank shot by Carroll’s Chris Clarin late in the second quarter.
“He’s our best defensive player,” Dion said. “The kid’s awesome.”
Carroll adjusted and forced Marcus to take shots on goal from further away from the net. Those defensive adjustments allowed the Dragons to limit the Marauders’ offensive attack and rally to take a 6-5 lead after a goal by senior David Valderama midway through the third quarter.
“This is a tough one,” Dion said. “We’ve got one of the best groups that we’ve ever had. They played their hearts out. They worked hard all season. They’ve been working since July 6.”
Flower Mound’s rally falls short
The Lady Jaguars worked hard in an attempt to erase a huge deficit, but in the end, ran out of time in a 12-10 loss to the Lady Dragons.
Carroll used crisp passing to ignite an early 5-0 lead, the last of which was scored with 13 ticks left on the game clock in the first period.
“We probably just came out a little tense,” said Tony Arbogast, Flower Mound head coach. “We just needed to make that adjustment and see how things were going to go.”
Flower Mound found its rhythm on offense in the second quarter. Senior Alayna Ickert threw the ball past the Dragon keeper for the first goal Saturday for the Lady Jaguars with 5:52 remaining. Flower Mound scored five goals in the frame, the last of which was scored on a back-hand from senior Gwyneth Le.
Le provided a great source of offense for Flower Mound with four goals, all in the second and third quarters.
And while the Lady Jaguars’ offense was starting to fire on all cylinders, their defense made the necessary adjustments. Flower Mound cut down the passing and shooting lanes that were given to Carroll earlier in the match. The Lady Dragons were held to two goals in the second half.
“We just adjusted to some of the things that they were doing, really tried to press them and force them to make long passes and try to crash down on sets,” Arbogast said.
Flower Mound got as close as 12-10 with a goal by Ickert with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lady Jaguars nearly reduced the deficit to one goal in the last minute but a shot thrown by sophomore Kiele Davidson went wide right.
The loss meant the end of the career of Flower Mound seniors Ickert, Le, Ella Harrington, Kaylee Pfister, Siracide Contreras-Romero, Ava Pawlik and Jaspreet Braich. Those seven seniors helped to lead the Lady Jaguars to back-to-back TISCA state titles in 2020 and 2021 and a regional finalist appearance this season in water polo’s first year as a UIL sport.
“Words can’t express what they’ve contributed to the program,” Arbogast said. “These seniors have been part of those two state championships. They’re really set the bar for these next few years, really high for those incoming classes.”
