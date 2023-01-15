Hebron High School senior Ann Jayan created the winning logo for the 2023 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival, which will be used on all advertisements for the festival and event merchandise.
Jayan’s winning logo was revealed in December 2022 at Lewisville City Council’s last meeting of the year. It features a multi-shade of pastel pink and green, which Jayan said was meant to represent springtime. It also features the word ColorPalooza stacked in bold white letters.
“When I was thinking of the word ColorPalooza and the whole description of the competition and how it was supposed to be a festival celebrating colors and the community, the phrase ‘a burst of colors' kind of really spoke to me,” Jayan said. “So, I was trying to show the burst of colors by having the colors wrapping around the words ColorPalooza and the logo and I tried to use springtime colors like pink and green.”
Last year, one of Jayan’s friends had entered their design into the contest and this year, the art club at Hebron High School was advertising the details of the competition, so she decided to enter her design. By winning the student logo contest, Jayan also received a one-time $1,000 college scholarship, according to the City of Lewisville.
“I just feel really excited and happy,” she said. “Initially, I didn't know exactly what the scale of the competition was, and they’re like ‘Oh yeah, you're gonna be putting it on signs, on merch’ and I was like ‘Oh, well, this is kind of like a really big deal.’ So, yeah, I'm just kinda excited to see it in different places. I'm very happy that my design was chosen.”
After she graduates high school in May, Jayan plans to go into the computer science field.
ColorPalooza is an annual outdoor festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in historic Old Town Lewisville. Attendees will have the opportunity to be entertained by various cultural music and dance groups, show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind artwork, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly.
Admission to the festival is free, but some activities may have a charge.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
