Artist Feature 1.jpeg

Ann Jayan, Hebron High School student who created the winning logo for the 2023: ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival.

 Courtesy of the City of Lewisville

Hebron High School senior Ann Jayan created the winning logo for the 2023 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival, which will be used on all advertisements for the festival and event merchandise.

Jayan’s winning logo was revealed in December 2022 at Lewisville City Council’s last meeting of the year. It features a multi-shade of pastel pink and green, which Jayan said was meant to represent springtime. It also features the word ColorPalooza stacked in bold white letters.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments