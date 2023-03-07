The month of February is synonymous with hearts and giving gifts to those you love and care about.
For the students at Hedrick Middle School, their gift this year is helping someone they don’t even know. Someone that is in need of a heart procedure.
Chris Brown, a Lewisville police officer, received a call from Hedrick School Resource Officer Anderson Rock that the middle school students had done something to present to his young daughter Scarlett, who was born with a rare heart condition and is in need of a heart procedure.
Scarlett was born with L-transposition of the great arteries, also known as congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries where the bottom of the heart ventricles is switched and will need surgery to correct it.
“This was a total surprise,” Officer Brown said. “We didn’t know about anything. Officer Rock told me that the students did something for us and wanted to present it at a basketball game. He was super vague.”
Earlier this month, Officer Rock informed the students and staff at Hedrick about Officer Brown and Scarlett’s story, so they decided to raise money for Scarlett’s heart procedure that will take place in Boston, Massachusetts. Throughout the month of February, Hedrick students raised money for the Brown family and even had an entry fee to the Staff vs. Student basketball game that resulted in a standing room only crowd.
Officer Brown, his wife Julie, and their daughter Scarlett showed up to Hedrick on February 17 with a full crowd in the basketball gym that was ready to tip off for the Staff vs. Student basketball game.
When the Brown family entered the gym, they were greeted with a roaring ovation and applause for young Scarlett. Before the game tipped off, which Officer Brown did the honorary ball toss, they were also presented with a check for $540.09 to help with medical expenses.
“We were speechless,” Brown said. “The reception for Scarlett was awesome too, because they don’t know her at all, but to donate their own money to help her is remarkable.”
One of the event organizers was Hedrick sixth grade teacher Ashlyn Cramer. She said once the students found out about Scarlett’s story, they wanted to give back any way they could.
“The students at Hedrick have big hearts, and they want the world to know,” Cramer said. “As students started to hear about Scarlett and her story, they wanted to make a difference for her. Students had the option to buy a ticket to wear a hat or pajama pants to school, but many decided to buy multiple tickets to the game so as much money was raised for Scarlett as possible. Our students loved seeing Officer Brown and his family come to the Student vs. Staff basketball game.”
In a month that’s dedicated to showing love, those feelings were felt by everyone in the gym. And while the fans in the crowd were there to watch a basketball game, Scarlett now has a gym full of fans for life.
“When Scarlett came in waving, her smile was contagious and every person in that gym was smiling and waving back,” Cramer said. “The Hedrick has Heart event let our students do some good and show the wonderful hearts that they have for others.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up by friends of the Brown Family. A link to donate can be found here.
