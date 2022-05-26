Sounds of summer.jpg

Sounds of Summer runs every Tuesday from 7-9:30 p.m.

As summer draws near and schools close their normal session, Lewisville offers a variety of ways to keep families engaged in their community during the summer months. 

Here are three summer activities selected by Star Local Media. 

Juneteenth 

The city of Lewisville is slated to hold three Juneteenth celebrations on June 10, 16 and 17. 

On June 10, Lewisville will have a musical performance by the Orchestra of New Spain to celebrate the Texas roots of Juneteenth with a range of classical music and songs by Black composers.  

This concert is being presented by the Lewisville Grand Theater and has been funded, in part, by a Lewisville Arts Project Grant. The concert will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. 

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. 

 On June 16, Lewisville will host Denton-based author Donald Norman-Cox while he speaks about his book, "Juneteenth 101: Popular Myths and Forgotten Facts" at 7 p.m. 

Following the presentation, attendees are invited to stay for a screening of "Miss Juneteenth," a film directed by Fort Worth native Channing Godfrey Peoples that depicts a former beauty queen and single mom preparing her rebellious teenage daughter for the "Miss Juneteenth" pageant. 

On June 17, Lewisville's concert series will feature local Black artists to continue Juneteenth celebrations. 

Sounds of Lewisville 

Lewisville's summer concert series started in 1991 as a free summertime family entertainment option at the Vista Ridge Amphitheater. The series eventually moved to Old Town Lewisville, where it continues every Tuesday from 7-9:30 p.m. 

The concerts have two performers over the two-and-a-half hour stretch. 

More information can be found here. 

Library events 

The Lewisville public library offers multiple events over the summer including classes, craft sessions, clubs and more to keep kids engaged.  

A summer reading club will also be available for teenagers, where a random prize drawing will be held at the end of the summer for the participants. 

More info can be found here.

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

