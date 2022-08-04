LISD
Courtesy of Lewisville ISD

School zone lights throughout Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound will flash again as parents in Lewisville ISD bring their children back to school on Wednesday.

With back-to-school season now in full swing, here are some things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as they venture into the new year.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments