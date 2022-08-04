School zone lights throughout Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound will flash again as parents in Lewisville ISD bring their children back to school on Wednesday.
With back-to-school season now in full swing, here are some things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as they venture into the new year.
District continues hiring new teachers, faculty
Last week, new Lewisville ISD hires for various teaching positions participated in a program dubbed "New Hire Week," a four-day event wherein the new faculty members met with Superintendent Lori Rapp and other members of the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.
Furthermore, principals for various campuses will begin their tenures this year. Among these include former assistant principal at Marcus High School Jessica True, who will assume the role of principal at Marcus Ninth Grade Campus, and former assistant principal of Hicks Elementary School Tracy Rehfuss, who will act as principal of the same school.
The district continues to hire more teachers. As of Thursday, there were 26 job openings for elementary school teachers, seven for middle school teachers and 19 for high school teachers. More specialized teaching fields that require additional training had more openings, with positions for special education teacher reaching 55.
School meal charges will return back to normal
In previous school years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress earmarked funds helping school districts throughout the country serve free meals for all students. That funding has since lapsed without reapproval, and therefore, Lewisville ISD will return to charging students for school meals and offering free and discounted meals to students based on a series of eligibility criteria.
Applicants looking to have their children qualify for free or discounted meals are advised to complete an online application at lisd.net/freeandreduced.
School supply lists available online
Lewisville ISD's various campuses each have specific lists of school supplies that students will need to procure; each list will include supplies specific to each grade.
Parents and students in need of free or discounted school supplies can no longer register, as Lewisville ISD's 2022 Back-to-School Supply Drive has already lapsed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.