The City of Lewisville will commemorate Juneteenth with a series of events highlighting the country’s African American cultural history through speaking and music. Here’s what’s scheduled this week.

Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments