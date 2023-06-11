The City of Lewisville will commemorate Juneteenth with a series of events highlighting the country’s African American cultural history through speaking and music. Here’s what’s scheduled this week.
Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series
On Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater, Dr. Peniel Joseph will speak during Lewisville Talks – City Speak Series as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration.
The Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series insights curiosity and promotes meaningful conversation with its upcoming event featuring Dr. Peniel Joseph, who is one of the preeminent historians of race and democracy. He argues that the period since 2008 has marked nothing less than America’s Third Reconstruction.
In “The Third Reconstruction,” Dr. Joseph speaks on a personal interpretation of recent history, including the racial reckoning that unfolded in 2020, which he argues marked the climax of a Third Reconstruction, which is a new struggle for citizenship and dignity for Black Americans.
Dr. Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values, founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, and associate dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin. He is the author of award-winning books on African American history, including “The Sword and the Shield and Stokely: A Life.”
This event will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall at the Lewisville Grand Theater and Dr. Joseph will be available to sign copies of his book following the presentation. Tickets are $15 and copies of his book are $25, which can be purchased at www.LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. All books will be available for pick-up at will call starting one hour prior to the event.
Celebrating Juneteenth in Music
On Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m., at the Lewisville Grand Theater, the Orchestra of New Spain celebrated the Texas roots of Juneteenth for its third year with a range of classical music and song by Black composers. The program will include works by Dallas composers Quinn Mason, Scott Joplin, Ulysses Kay, John Carter, and more.
Additionally, to highlight the rich vocal tradition of the Black community, the orchestra will feature celebrated soprano and versatile Dallas chorus master Alfrelynn Robers for several traditional spirituals.
Orchestra of New Spain is a Dallas-based professional period-instrument baroque orchestra and chorus specializing in, but not limited to, the music of Spain and its sphere of New World influence. The George Floyd era inspired Orchestra of New Spain to take advantage of their history exploring less popular music to introduce Black composers to Dallas audiences in 2021, with great success, and then expand this concert series offering more widely around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in 2022.
The concert will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall and tickets cost $15 for reserved seating or $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.
A Juneteenth Celebration Concert
Last, but certainly not least, the City of Lewisville will be putting on a free concert in Wayne Ferguson Plaza on June 16 from 6 to 10 p.m.
A Juneteenth Celebration concert was added to last year’s Sounds of Lewisville line-up, which was a recommendation of the Mayor’s Commission – Listen Learn Lead. The name reflects the need for city officials to listen to under-represented communities and the need for those residents to be heard.
The committee also mirrors the leadership model of George Washington that people should first listen and learn before they try to lead. The committee presented 30 recommendations to city council in 2020 that the city has been actively working to implement.
This year, the Juneteenth Celebration concert stands apart from the Sounds of Lewisville summer concert series and will feature two bands selected in consultation with the Mayor’s Commission.
The event is free and the evening will include dancing from the Marcus High School Step Team at 6 p.m. and music from Don Diego Band and Fingerprints, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively.
