The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. Here’s what was covered.
In a closed session, the board of trustees discusses personnel recommendations, purchase, exchange and sale of value of real property, and cybersecurity in relation to Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) and related products and services. The board also consulted with legal counsel and the board attorney in the closed session.
During the recognition part of the evening, board president Jenny Proznik recognized LISD’s Security Resource Officers. Several Lewisville ISD campuses were also recognized for being named as National PTA Schools of Excellence. This included Bluebonnet Elementary, Liberty Elementary, McAuliffe Elementary, Prairie Trail Elementary, Timber Creek Elementary, Briarhill Middle School, Forestwood Middle School, Lamar Middle School, and The Colony High School.
As part of a discussion item, Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp and Chief Financial Officer Paige Meloni presented a legislative update. The LISD legislative priorities are as follows:
Student learning: advocate for an account “ability” system that focuses on improvement, is forward-facing, and not stigmatizing. Support increases in funding to support the transition to fully online state assessments required by House Bill 3906.
Student experience: advocate for changes to Texas Reading Academies and accelerated learning regulations that will improve student and educator efficiency. Support policies that improve student and educator health and wellness.
Resource stewardship: advocate for comprehensive property tax reforms that will ensure property tax revenue generated in the school district stays in the school district. Support oversight of unfunded mandates that negatively impact school fund balances. Increase funding to the School Safety Allotment.
Community engagement: advocate for educational equity among traditional public schools, charter schools, or vouchers where entities and/or individuals receive public funds. Support policies and practices that inform parents of their existing parental rights and responsibilities.
Throughout the 88th legislative session, updates have been provided each month as related to the Lewisville ISD legislative priorities. District administration will continue to provide updates on any special sessions that are called.
The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees also approved the 2023-24 District Improvement Plan (DIP) on Monday. The state of Texas mandates every district create an annual District Improvement Plan in Texas Education Code Section 11.252.
After the development of the Long Range Plan, a collaborative planning process was utilized, including staff and District Advisory Council input, summative reviews, and Long Range Plan scorecard data review, to design the comprehensive DIP aligned with the district’s Long Range Plan. The DIP provides detailed annual work plans to align district efforts to the goals in the Long Range Plan in order to achieve targeted outcomes as indicated on the district scorecard.
The 2023-24 DIP consists of seven goal areas:
Goals 1-5 are the Long Range Plan goal areas associated with the four LISD cornerstones.
Goals 6-7 consist of goals and objectives supportive of the federal and state mandates.
The DIP is structured to align with the Long Range Plan goals and performance objectives within the appropriate cornerstone area. The strategies included in the plan note specific actions the district will take to make progress on and achieve targeted outcomes as indicated on the district scorecard. The impact of strategies implemented will be provided during formative reviews.
DIP updates will be brought forward for updates in December, March and June. Campus and department check-ins to monitor progress of the Long Range Plan will be conducted the month prior to each formative review with campuses signaling progress in November, February, and May. Student learning updates will coincide with the monitoring check-ins and timing of available data with board updates in November, March, and June.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
