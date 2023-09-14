LISD Board Meeting 1.jpeg

During the recognition part of the evening at the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, board president Jenny Proznik recognized LISD’s Security Resource Officers.

 Courtesy of Lewisville ISD

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. Here’s what was covered.

In a closed session, the board of trustees discusses personnel recommendations, purchase, exchange and sale of value of real property, and cybersecurity in relation to Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) and related products and services. The board also consulted with legal counsel and the board attorney in the closed session.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments