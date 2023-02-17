The filing period for Lewisville City Council and the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the election, Lewisville residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Place 1 and Place 3 for city council and Place 6 and Place 7 on the LISD board.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments