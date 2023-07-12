Lewisville apartments 2.png

Heritage Towers in Lewisville in Huffines Communities newest apartment community in DFW.

Real estate developer, Huffines Communities, recently opened its doors to Heritage Towers, a brand new 282-unit luxury apartment community in Lewisville.

The three-building, four-story project includes a luxury clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, nearby walking trails, and more. 

Lewisville apartments 3.jpg

City of Lewisville staff with Director of Multifamily Haley Gigliotti. From left to right: Christina Barrera, Akafia Shante, Jim Proce, Claire Powell, Marichelle Samples, Christina Williams, Thomas Harris III, Tim Reese, and Brandon Jones.
Lewisville apartments 1.jpg

Heritage Towers in Lewisville in Huffines Communities newest apartment community in DFW.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments