City of Lewisville staff with Director of Multifamily Haley Gigliotti. From left to right: Christina Barrera, Akafia Shante, Jim Proce, Claire Powell, Marichelle Samples, Christina Williams, Thomas Harris III, Tim Reese, and Brandon Jones.
Real estate developer, Huffines Communities, recently opened its doors to Heritage Towers, a brand new 282-unit luxury apartment community in Lewisville.
The three-building, four-story project includes a luxury clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, nearby walking trails, and more.
Heritage Towers and Huffines Communities officially launched the new community by hosting a grand opening event in late June. Among the attendees were Lewisville city officials, Huffines executive staff, and Heritage Tower residents who enjoyed catered food, signature cocktail drinks featuring local distillery Bendt Distilling Co., snow-cones from Kona Ice, and music by DJ Gumbo.
“We were thrilled to celebrate with the city in what is an exceptional new community for Lewisville's Northern Gateway market,” said Haley Gigliotti, Director of Multifamily for Huffines Communities.
Located at 1600 N Summit Avenue in Lewisville, Heritage Towers offers residents convenient access to I-35 at Justin Road for easy commutes. Heritage Towers boasts a vast array of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxurious resort-style pool, and a 2,000-square-foot covered party pavilion complete with outdoor TVs and grills. The pool area features six custom daybeds, a tanning ledge, a swim-in grotto, water basketball and volleyball, and private cabana seating.
Inside the units, Heritage Towers offers nine different floor plan options. Residents can choose from unique studios to large two bedrooms to find what best fits their lifestyle. Each unit comes with faux wood flooring, a patio or balcony, extra-large closets, tile backsplashes, and a washer and dryer in unit. Heritage Towers units also provide ample storage space along with large windows to allow plenty of natural light.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
