The cast of “His Story: The Musical” performed the first five musical numbers in a sneak peek rehearsal on Tuesday, April 18 at Lewisville Grand Theater prior to the world-premiere on May 5 at Grandscape in The Colony.
“His Story: The Musical” is a Broadway-style theatrical event and the show is a new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus. The musical’s world-premiere is May 5 at the Broadway Tent at Grandscape, which is a state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat theater tent designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd.
In attendance during the sneak peak rehearsal included the musical’s creator Anna Miram Brown, Tony Award nominated director Jeff Calhoun, and producers Bruce Lazarus and Willie Robertson.
The cast of “His Story: The Musical” includes Max Kuenzer, who plays Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdalene, Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas, Jataria Heyward as Mother Mary, Logan Dolence as Joseph, Casey Lamont as Lucifer, Carlos Gutierrez as Gabriel, Bryan Munar as Peter, Camden Deal as Leper, Justin Taylor as Matthew, Caleb Bermejo as Pontius Pilate, Mat Blasio as Nicodemus, Courtney Blanc as Caiaphus, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Lia Karagianopoulos, Abby Murphy, Audrey Lee, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Haas and Mark Quach.
“His Story: The Musical” launches an open-ended run on May 5 at the Broadway Tent at Grandscape. Opening night is May 18. Tickets are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. For more information, including performance schedules, visit www.HisStoryTheMusical.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
