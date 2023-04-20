DSC_5927.jpeg

“His Story: The Musical” cast, crew, producers Willie Robertson and Bruce Lazarus, director Jeff Calhoun, and creator Anna Miriam Brown.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

The cast of “His Story: The Musical” performed the first five musical numbers in a sneak peek rehearsal on Tuesday, April 18 at Lewisville Grand Theater prior to the world-premiere on May 5 at Grandscape in The Colony.

“His Story: The Musical” is a Broadway-style theatrical event and the show is a new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus. The musical’s world-premiere is May 5 at the Broadway Tent at Grandscape, which is a state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat theater tent designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments