The Hive makerspace at the Lewisville Public Library recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and has had continued success since its opening.

The Hive is home to innovation and creativity and offers equipment to library goers, ranging from 3D printers to sewing machines to a laser cutter. Three pieces of equipment at The Hive require training before users can make an appointment, which includes the laser cutter, the Carvey CNC milling machine, and the embroidery machine.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

