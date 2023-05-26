The Hive makerspace at the Lewisville Public Library recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and has had continued success since its opening.
The Hive is home to innovation and creativity and offers equipment to library goers, ranging from 3D printers to sewing machines to a laser cutter. Three pieces of equipment at The Hive require training before users can make an appointment, which includes the laser cutter, the Carvey CNC milling machine, and the embroidery machine.
This summer, The Hive has a variety of classes and events where the community can go to learn. Some upcoming opportunities include a basket weaving class, acrylic pouring to make clocks, resin coasters, and more.
“This summer we've got some outside presenters and other librarians who are not Hive staff, who are not always in The Hive, doing some classes,” said Kristin Dye, makerspace librarian at the Lewisville Public Library. “So it's kind of exciting that we're going to be doing a bunch of different things.”
Dye said that a lot of what the makerspace staff is offering to the public is not something you would usually see as a free class offered by a public library.
When it comes to deciding what classes to offer, the makerspace staff looks at current trends and receives community feedback.
“When we started doing resin classes, it was really big on social media and crafting sites and things like that,” Dye said. “You can see a whole lot of videos on YouTube and so we thought, ‘Well, let's try that. That's something different, different than what we've seen before,’ and we had a wide variety of people come in.”
In July and August, is where you will find the highest variety of resin classes being offered by the library, which includes map coasters and petri dish coasters. Registration is required for those sessions and are recommended for teen and adult creators.
With The Hive celebrating five years, Dye has been at the library since the makerspace opened. One of the most important aspects for her has been the fact that classes at The Hive have remained free to the public.
“We have patrons who've been coming since the very beginning,” she said. “And just being able to see them and help them and then just sit there and think, ‘Wow, it's been five years that we've been doing this,’ and they're still doing projects and going strong and being creative and that's stuff I love to see.”
On the Lewisville Public Library’s website, staff is encouraging the community to share stories, favorite maker moments, or projects they have worked on in The Hive. Some of the maker moments will be featured in The Hive and on social media. The link to share maker moments can be found at https://library.cityoflewisville.com/gathering-space/the-hive.
