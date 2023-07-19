Screen Shot 2023-07-19 at 12.24.41 PM.png

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, July 17 to discuss the city’s housing strategy plan, which included analysis on the housing market value.

Staff from the Reinvestment Fund have been collecting data about the city of Lewisville’s housing market and its economic backdrop. The housing strategy plan focused on economic conditions, housing challenges by tenure, an analysis of the housing market value, an analysis of the housing gap, and projections of future housing demands. These five steps together will produce a housing strategy toolkit for the city.

Lewisville City Council 2.png

Common occupations and housing affordability in the City of Lewisville.
Lewisville City Council 1.png

Market value analysis for the City of Lewisville.
Lewisville City Council 3.png

Projections of future housing demand in the City of Lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

