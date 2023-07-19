Lewisville City Council met on Monday, July 17 to discuss the city’s housing strategy plan, which included analysis on the housing market value.
Staff from the Reinvestment Fund have been collecting data about the city of Lewisville’s housing market and its economic backdrop. The housing strategy plan focused on economic conditions, housing challenges by tenure, an analysis of the housing market value, an analysis of the housing gap, and projections of future housing demands. These five steps together will produce a housing strategy toolkit for the city.
Economic conditions, housing affordability and housing challenges
Lewisville rents are relatively affordable, but have increased rapidly since 2020, according to data from Zillow. Rent prices across suburbs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex began to skyrocket in March of 2021 and have drastically increased since.
Lewisville remains one of the most affordable suburbs with an average rent just north of $1,600 a month. Suburb neighbors including Allen, Carrollton, Denton, Flower Mound, and Frisco have higher monthly rent prices than Lewisville. Allen, Carrollton, and Denton rent prices remain around $1,700 a month, while Frisco remains around $2,000 a month and Flower Mound remains around $2,200 a month.
“This has been a real change for people looking to rent in Lewisville,” said Colin Weidig, senior policy analyst for the Reinvestment Fund. “This data goes through early 2023. If we kept looking out, you’d see that rent has flattened out and maybe even gone down just a tiny bit.”
The Reinvestment Fund took the data on rent and compared it to Bureau of Labor Statistics data on what common occupations earn in Lewisville and housing affordability. With income being accounted for in the 25th percentile, the Reinvestment Fund staff found that for about eight of 15 occupations, renting an average one-bedroom apartment was affordable, but buying an average priced home was unattainable for 14 of the 15 occupations listed.
When it comes to housing challenges, the Reinvestment Fund looked at tenure (rent vs. own), income, race and ethnicity, household size and age when collecting their data. Housing challenges include housing units that lack complete kitchen facilities, housing units that lack complete plumbing facilities, households are overcrowded (more than one person per room), and households are cost burdened (monthly housing costs, including utilities, exceed 30% of monthly income).
“If it’s any one of those four things, the Department of Housing and Urban Development considers the household to have a housing challenge,” Weidig said.
Market value analysis
The idea of the market value analysis is to look at validating data, geographic scale, understanding one size does not fit all, and integrating local knowledge. The Reinvestment Fund staff acquired local administrative data and geocode to Census block group geographies and manually inspect and validate data layers by driving the area.
Company staff also used statistics cluster analysis to identify areas with common attributes, manually inspect areas for conformity with local experts to assess fit, alter parameters until the model accurately represents the area, and summarize and describe the characteristics of each market.
The average median home sale of a City of Lewisville home in 2021-2022 was $385,959.
Household growth projections and gap analysis
Projecting forward, the Texas Demographic Center projects the population in Denton County to double from 2020 to 2042 with approximately 900,000 new residents. From 2000 to 2020, between six to eight percent of new Denton County residents moved to Lewisville.
Projecting those trends forward, Lewisville can expect between 3,300 to 4,100 new residents each year, according to Weidig.
For gap analysis, the Reinvestment Fund found that households of color are more likely to be cost burdened than white households, and rates of cost burden are similar to country, state and metro levels.
Senior renters and homeowners are both more likely to be cost burdened than Lewisville households generally. Income matters more than tenure for seniors and fixed and low income seniors are very likely to be cost burdened.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
