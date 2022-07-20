The City of Lewisville held a City Council public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the Lewisville City Hall for resident input regarding the five-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Plan.
The input addresses the needs of neighborhoods, affordable housing options in the city and the social service priorities, according to the city news website.
Each year, Lewisville is granted $785,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and every five years, city staff brings the community together to gather input on the best way to spend that money.
The year 2022 is the start of the new five-year planning process and city staff is expecting to receive approximately $3.9 million in funding for the Community Development Block Grant. During this planning, there will be two drafted plans including the Consolidated Plan and the Assessment of Fair Housing Plan.
The Consolidated Plan includes an assessment of the City’s affordable housing and community development needs along with the market conditions.
City staff will utilize this examination of the current needs to make the best decisions through data-driven, place-based and investment decisions.
The plan is carried out through the Annual Action Plans, providing a summary of the activities, actions and the specified federal and non-federal resources that will be used each year to address the needs and goals specifically identified in the Consolidated Plan.
Prior to the meeting, Lewisville residents were encouraged to complete the Community Needs Assessment Survey which will help City staff members make the best decisions for the future investments in businesses, housing and neighborhoods.
According to the City of Lewisville website, these events support the “Diverse and Thriving Neighborhood” Big Move as a part of the Lewisville 2025 vision plan for when the city hits its hundredth year.
At the meeting, the first plan addressed was the redevelopment and rebrand of an existing gas station located at 102 East Corporate Drive to include closing two driveways, removing the existing car wash, expanding a new convenience store and changing the positions of the pumps. It was requested that there would be a reduction in access along SH 121 Business and East Corporate Drive.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the request 5-0 June 21. The city council voted in approval 6-0.
A vacant site located within IH-35E Overlay Core Subdistrict was requested by an applicant to open a second location of Several Sod and requires a special use permit (SUP). The applicant requested to allow doors and windows to remain in-lieu of a 40% window replacement, allow a stone veneer around the skirt of the building to 14-inches above the floor in lieu of 80% masonry, to allow for one new awning over the main entry, allow required parking lot trees to be placed elsewhere on site and to allow for storage outside along IH-35E instead of behind the building.
These alternatives were approved unanimously by the Overlay Board July 5 and were also approved unanimously by the city council 6-0.
During the public hearing portion, Katie Clifford, Senior Director of Strategic Development at the Communities and Schools of North Texas nonprofit, said she wanted to express the organization’s gratitude and support for the CDBG Plan.
“Over my past five years in this role I’ve gotten to see the very strategic distribution of funds that is truly based on community needs here in Lewisville and as a nonprofit, working in Lewisville who directly observes the needs of our students and families in our schools, we express our support for this plan and we urge the council to continue to prioritize funds for youth mental health, funds designated to address the needs of our Latinx and Chen communities, funds that specifically address the needs of our low income and home insecure families including transportation and we believe that you have been doing that and we are very appreciative of your support,” Clifford said.
