Nashville native Tamera Bennett came to Lewisville after starting a career in the music publishing industry. Since setting up her law firm on Main Street in 2001, she has dedicated her life to helping creative minds navigate the fields of copyright and entertainment law. On the side, she hosts a top-rated law update podcast.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a wife, mom, lawyer and advocate for protecting content creators and content users’ rights. With over 24 years of experience as an attorney, I am a trusted guide in trademark application prosecution, content licensing (especially in music), and protecting and monetizing inherited song and sound recording copyrights. My family has lived in Denton County since 1996, and my law firm has been in Old Town Lewisville since 2001.
Why did you choose entertainment and copyright law?
I wanted to be a rock star. I grew up just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, and I knew from the age of five that my future involved music. After attending college on a saxophone scholarship and earning a degree in recording industry studies, I worked on Music Row in Nashville for a variety of music publishing companies. Several years later, I enrolled in law school to pursue a career in entertainment law, specifically working in music and copyright law. Copyright law is the basis for protecting songs and sound recordings, as well as art, books and many other creative works.
What is the best part of your job?
The best part of my job as a music lawyer is working with heirs/estates that have inherited music and sound recording copyrights. I help them triage the copyright estate, find money and collect royalty streams. It’s a niche practice of protecting the songwriter’s/artist’s legacy, equally as fun is working with established businesses and brands to license or clear copyrights, trademarks, music, sound recordings, NIL, right of publicity, endorsement, sponsorship or NFT rights.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on your community?
Volunteering and community service are important to me. Over the last decade, I’ve had the opportunity to support and advocate for music creators across Texas and Oklahoma as a board member for the Texas chapter of The Recording Academy. I truly believe arts education is key to the mental, physical and emotional health of all generations, and speaking to students about career opportunities in the music business is important to me. I also focus on supporting, honoring, and encouraging women in the law and women in the workplace through local and state bar (lawyer) organizations.
What is your advice to lawyers?
My advice to lawyers is the same as my advice to everyone else: always treat your clients and colleagues with respect and professionalism.
What do you do in your free time?
Travel, travel and more travel. I enjoy exploring the world with my family.
Who inspires you?
My mother is one of my greatest inspirations. She has instilled in me what it looks like to love God, love your family and love the work that’s in front of you.
Talk about your podcast and how it has impacted your legal career.
Since 2009, I’ve co-hosted over 155 episodes of the Entertainment Law Update Podcast. This is one of the, if not the longest continuously published podcasts on entertainment law. Preparation for the monthly podcast keeps me up to date on legal and business news around the world impacting all areas of the entertainment industry. Artificial intelligence is a hot topic for 2023. I’ve made new friends and colleagues across the globe as listeners connect with me.
What is your favorite song?
Picking a favorite song is like picking a favorite child. You just can’t do it!
What’s your favorite place to visit in Lewisville?
I love that Old Town Lewisville is growing and changing before my eyes. I’ve witnessed many changes since moving my office to Main Street in 2001. Attending a performance at either the Lewisville Grand Theater or on the lawn at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza are always top of my list.
