Tadd Phillips just completed his second week as the City of Lewisville’s new Director of Human Resources where he works to help employees of the city grow one step at a time.

Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3 that Phillips would be filling the role of Director of Human Resources for the city. He has more than 20 years of experience in municipal human resources and comes from the City of Georgetown in Central Texas where he served in a similar capacity.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

