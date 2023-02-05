Tadd Phillips just completed his second week as the City of Lewisville’s new Director of Human Resources where he works to help employees of the city grow one step at a time.
Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3 that Phillips would be filling the role of Director of Human Resources for the city. He has more than 20 years of experience in municipal human resources and comes from the City of Georgetown in Central Texas where he served in a similar capacity.
“The Director of Human Resources is one of the most important positions in any organization,” Powell said in a press release. “We have taken our time, more than six months, to ensure we were hiring the right fit for our culture. We wanted to find someone who was going to care about our employees, help them grow, and hold them to the highest level of expectation. Tadd is our guy.”
Phillips earned his MBA from the University of North Texas and his BA from the University of Texas at Austin. During his time at Georgetown, he worked to create and support initiatives that focused on employee growth and engagement.
Since filling the role, Phillips said between the people and citizens, he’s lucky to be in Lewisville.
Continue reading to learn more about Phillips and what he’s most looking forward to in his new role as Lewisville’s Director of Human Resources.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m a career public sector human resources professional. I’ve served as state president for our professional association (Texas Municipal Human Resources Association) and currently serve as secretary to that state board. I do the work I do because I’m fed by the chance to support the employees that deliver essential and quality of life services directly to our community. We build community and I help create and support the team that does that important work.
How did you know Human Resources was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
From my first psychology class in high school I became fascinated with human behavior. I knew I wanted to do practical work where I’d have a chance to positively impact groups of people. When a friend introduced me to the field of compensation management I began to realize the broad array of work that goes into the human resources profession. I’ve now been at it for 23 years and I’m still learning each day.
With one week in, what has been your favorite part so far?
We call it Team Lewisville for a reason. Everyone is welcoming, professional, and dedicated to helping each other and our citizens. I’ve already watched the organization quickly mobilize to respond to a weather event where each part of the team understands their role in helping the community. I feel lucky to be here.
What are you most excited for when it comes to this new role?
I’m energized by building teams and maximizing the potential of others. I’m excited to have leadership buy-in to do the work I enjoy doing in support of our city employees.
What is your favorite part about working in Human Resources?
Helping people engage, enjoy, and feel supported by their fellow workers.
What are you most looking forward to when it comes to engaging with the Lewisville community?
My team supports the City Council’s Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives. Much of that work is focused within the organization, but I look forward to exploring ways to better connect the work and our community. Otherwise, I’m content to be in the background supporting the public service, parks, police, fire, and many other staff who do great work supporting the community every day.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Outside of work I really enjoy spending time and traveling with my wife and three kids. I’ve been coaching kids soccer for 14 years. I’m also an avid Dallas Mavericks fan, so am excited to get back to the area and see Luka play in-person!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
