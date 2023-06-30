There are currently 48,000 veterans living in Denton County, and the Denton County Veterans Coalition has dedicated their time to building a collaborative support network for veterans in the area.

The Denton County Veterans Coalition is committed to assisting veterans by working with the community to raise awareness of and resolve veterans’ issues, whether it’s emergency financial assistance, behavioral health care, or ending homelessness for the veteran population.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments