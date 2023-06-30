There are currently 48,000 veterans living in Denton County, and the Denton County Veterans Coalition has dedicated their time to building a collaborative support network for veterans in the area.
The Denton County Veterans Coalition is committed to assisting veterans by working with the community to raise awareness of and resolve veterans’ issues, whether it’s emergency financial assistance, behavioral health care, or ending homelessness for the veteran population.
“I call it the three pillars of assistance,” said Paul Bastaich, vice president of the Denton County Veterans Coalition. “We provide emergency financial assistance, access to behavioral health care, and ending homelessness for veterans. If that’s the need, that’s where the coalition will go.”
When it comes to emergency financial assistance for veterans, Denton County Veterans Coalition has a Community Navigator Program and works with United Way of Denton County to help veterans and their families in need.
According to United Way of Denton County, risk for suicide is 21% higher among veterans when compared to U.S. civilian adults and in Denton County alone, 9,000 veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Kevin Sample served in the United States Navy with two combat tours in the Gulf War. Upon returning home to Texas, he experienced behavior challenges and became homeless. With help from the Denton County Veterans Coalition and other community organizations, Sample worked his way up to becoming the manager of the Habitat for Humanity of Denton County ReStore.
“I took a hard long look at myself and I told myself that I’m better than the situation that I’m allowing myself to be in,” Sample said. “And it’s one of those things where a lightbulb went off and I knew immediately that with all the help with mental health that I had been getting, now it’s time for me to put it into action.”
The Denton County Veterans Coalition was established 10 years ago and helps county veterans successfully address their daily challenges. The coalition is an all-volunteer mix of ex-military and civilian board members.
A few years after the coalition was established, Colonel Chris Martin helped lead the organization to where it is today. Colonel Martin is the current president of the coalition and began to build a collaborative support network for Denton County veterans. This network consists of resources with organizations ready to assist veteran’s needs.
“When Chris Martin became our president of the coalition, he re-engaged with making sure that we had a mission statement, making sure that we actually knew what it is that we were distinctly going to help with,” Bastaich said.
Denton County Veterans Coalition’s Board of Directors is made up of 11 members who assist in advocating for veterans and their families and facilitate collaboration among veteran organizations and community resources to resolve individual and collective veteran issues. One board member is non-voting.
John Czapko serves on the board of directors for the coalition and originally got involved when Colonel Martin put out a call for volunteers to help with the renovation of the VA Behavioral Healthcare Center Annex building.
“After helping with the renovation, I was honored when the Colonel asked me to join the board of directors,” Czapko said. “As a board member, I focus on fundraising and helping our team look for new support programs to consider.”
Colonel Martin developed the plan to renovate a 4,400 square foot building located in Denton, which became the VA Behavioral Health Center Annex. All renovations were completed by community volunteers and local businesses at no expense to the coalition.
The VA Annex was ultimately closed during the pandemic and has not reopened yet. Czapko said that the coalition is continuing to push for more local capacity and access for veterans who need assistance and are unwilling or unable to make the trip to Dallas.
Twice annually, the coalition holds a Veterans Services Awareness Summit meeting with several support organizations who present a brief overview of their specialized service offered. These meetings are held at the new Denton County Administrative Courthouse and are organized, managed and led by Bastaich.
“Being part of the board is very rewarding when we vote on helping struggling veterans and his/her family,” Czapko said. “It is very rewarding knowing that my vote is helping a veteran and family get through a difficult period in their life.”
For more information on the Denton County Veterans Coalition, visit https://veteransofdentoncounty.org/.
