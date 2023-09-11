Sarah Ryan serves as the development coordinator for Journey to Dream, a nonprofit located in Lewisville that offers services for at-risk or homeless youth navigating their teen years. Ryan originally started her career in performing arts, but felt she wasn’t making a difference in the world and transitioned to the nonprofit sector.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m Sarah Ryan, Development Coordinator for Journey to Dream. I’m from Texas but we moved a lot growing up so I sum it up as “North Texas” to make it easy! I graduated from a small liberal arts college in Sherman called Austin College. Go Roos! I graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts & Performance.
What do you do in your role as development coordinator for Journey to Dream?
As the development coordinator, I’m generally out in the community building relationships with donors and potential donors, speaking and educating on the issue of teen homelessness and mental health, and assisting with all fundraising efforts which includes our events, drives, and fundraising campaigns.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Networking! I love getting to build relationships and really know the people who live and work in our town. It’s inspiring to see how passionate people get about helping each other out and wanting to support our mission. We have a very generous and supportive community.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I will be honest, it took me a while before I found my path! I feel like I tried on every hat in the shop before realizing that this was where I was supposed to be. After pursuing a career in performing arts for four years after college, I didn’t feel like I was making any difference in the world. Growing up, my family was on the receiving end of many people’s generosity and the services that nonprofits provide. I knew that I wanted to work towards giving back what my family had needed for so many years. I started working as a social worker in child safety. Then in volunteer management and global hunger relief. After six years working in the nonprofit world, I had seen over and over again the issue of funding limiting the scope of what these amazing non-profits could achieve. So I decided I wanted to learn more about development and fundraising and how to help nonprofits with this major issue.
What are you passionate about?
Too many things! But I’m definitely passionate about ensuring children have a safe and loving environment to learn and grow in. The circumstances to which we are born into are a luck of the draw and no child should be kept from opportunities, and most importantly, from believing in themselves, because of who or what surrounds them.
Who or what inspires you?
My mom, Susan Chandler. We lost her less than a year ago and I can still hear her pushing and encouraging me to “do the next right thing.” She had a challenging life to say the least with many hardships and pains. But somehow, she always found a way to sing in the kitchen and love her four daughters with all her might. She also worked in fundraising as the director for the Czech Heritage and Genealogy Center in Temple, Texas. She was a brilliant historian and was passionate about non-profit. She was encouraging me to pursue a career in fundraising for several years until I finally listened to her! And of course, she was right!
What do you like to do in your free time?
My husband and I love to camp and be outdoors. We are going on my first backpacking trip this fall in Big Bend National Park. I’m very excited!
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved in the nonprofit industry?
You will always wear more than one hat. No matter what level you’re at — just go ahead and expect that. Which can also mean having a diverse background of skills can be a benefit to this. Because you’re passionate about the mission, and it truly does take all hands on deck, you’re willing to do what it takes to make it happen.
What kind of legacy do you want to leave?
In the end, I just want to know that I helped move the needle a little closer towards a better and safer world and that my family knows they’re loved.
What goals do you have for the future of Journey to Dream?
Journey to Dream has many plans for the future with the expansion of our programs and widening our impact. There is a huge population of hurting young people who need support and we want to ensure we are setting them up for success early on and walking with them all the way there.
