There have been a couple of times this season when the Lewisville football team has needed to count on the leg of senior Freddy Joya to attempt a go-ahead field goal in the last minute of a ballgame.
Both times, Joya has shown that he has ice in his veins.
Joya converted a 49-yard field goal to lift Lewisville to a 15-14 victory over Plano West on Oct. 7. In last week’s Battle of the Axe contest, Joya was good from 31 yards out with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the Farmers earned a 17-14 win against Marcus.
Lewisville snapped a three-game losing streak to Marcus in the process and is alone atop the District 6-6A standings.
With the win, Lewisville improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in District 6-6A. The Farmers are now in the driver’s seat for the conference title. All Lewisville needed to do to capture its first district title since 2001 was to beat Plano East at Tom Kimbrough Stadium on Friday.
With Lewisville having already clinched a playoff berth, the Farmers will continue to lean on the left leg of Joya as the team looks to build on last season’s regional quarterfinal appearance – the Farmers’ first appearance in the third round of the playoffs since 1996.
Joya plans on kicking in college and has attended kicking camps at Wisconsin, Stephen F. Austin and Abilene.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Joya talks about his game-winning field goals against Marcus and Plano West, the team’s run to a potential 6-6A title and his experience at the collegiate kicking camps that he’s participated in.
SLM: Congrats on Lewisville winning the Battle of the Axe. What was it like for you to come on the field and make the game-winning, 31-yard field goal?
FJ: It felt good before I got to that point. I knew before the game that I was going to have a chance to make it happen again.
What a way to do it in the biggest rivalry game for our school. It was a big win because we hadn’t won that game in four years, ever since I was an eighth-grader. To win that game as a senior and give the Axe back to our school means a lot.
SLM: I heard the atmosphere at Max Goldsmith Stadium was electric. How can you describe the feeling as a player?
FJ: The atmosphere was crazy. The fans came out and supported us. It was like you were at a college game. When I came in, it felt calm. I just knew that I can make that kick.
SLM: You kicked the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired to lift Lewisville to a 15-14 win against Plano West earlier this season. Run me through that kick.
FJ: It just felt good because I’ve always dreamed of making the game-winning kick. As soon as it left my foot, I saw it go straight ahead. I didn’t want to celebrate right away because I wanted to make sure it was good.
SLM: How would you describe how you have progressed as a kicker during your three seasons as Lewisville’s place kicker?
FJ: At first, it was very quiet. I had injuries with my hamstring last year and I didn’t attempt as many field goals. I mainly kicked the PATs because our offense averaged 40 points per game. This year, our special teams have been pretty good.
SLM: Have you participated in any kicking camps?
FJ: I’ve been to four camps over this past year. I went to the Wisconsin camp, Abilene and Stephen F. Austin’s camp. Wisconsin is a very big school and everything there is very organized. The last camp that I went to was the Kohl’s kicking camp to be ranked. I was ranked four-and-a-half stars and ranked in the top 100.
SLM: What made you want to become a kicker?
FJ: At first, soccer was my main sport, but the football coaches saw me kick. Then when I saw there were many more opportunities for me to kick at the highest level, I put my talents and work into it.
SLM: Lewisville is on the verge of winning its first district title since 2001. What would that achievement mean to this team?
FJ: It means a lot because we’ve overcome a lot of adversity and a lot of injuries, especially last year. We were close last year. We were 8-0 coming into the game against our rival, Marcus. But we lost. This year, being able to win district would feel good.
SLM: Who is your favorite NFL kicker?
FJ: I have two. I’d said Jason Myers from the Seattle Seahawks, just because he’s very calm when he is kicking. Then the main one, Justin Tucker. He’s just accurate. He does everything right.
