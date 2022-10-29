Freddy Joya

Lewisville senior Freddy Joya, pictured in previous action, kicked the game-winning 31-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Farmers to a 17-14 victory against Marcus last Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

There have been a couple of times this season when the Lewisville football team has needed to count on the leg of senior Freddy Joya to attempt a go-ahead field goal in the last minute of a ballgame.

Both times, Joya has shown that he has ice in his veins.

