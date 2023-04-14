Keep Lewisville Beautiful (KLB) has been hosting its Garden Secrets classes since 2006, aimed at educating residents about gardening, water conservation, and beautification techniques.
KLB partners with the Denton County Master Gardener Association and the City of Lewisville to host the Garden Secrets classes. The Denton County Master Gardeners teach the classes and provide hands-on demonstrations and programs.
“As an environmental nonprofit, we wanted to provide free educational resources for gardeners in our community, as well as help them learn more about the beautification projects and programs that we have as an organization to get involved and beautify our community spaces,” Wells said.
The garden classes can also help residents earn credits on their water bill through the residential water conservation credit program with the city by using water conservation techniques in their landscaping through the use of rain barrels, smart irrigation systems, and more.
"We have our core class topics where we focus on water conservation and increasing pollinator habitat in our community, like gardening for butterflies, because increasing pollinator space is important to us here at KLB and part of what we do for volunteer projects," said Amy Wells, Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful.
KLB makes an effort to offer a variety of classes each year, and Wells said the organization is always looking for new topic ideas from the community.
The organization also seeks feedback from the community to keep up with relevant topics and provide a variety of classes each year. At the end of each season, KLB sends out a survey about the topics provided and asks for suggestions. At the end of each class, participants can provide feedback and ideas for new topics.
The Garden Secrets classes have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community in the end-of-year survey. The classes have seen an increase in participants over the last two years, and for more popular topics, KLB has had to switch to larger rooms to accommodate growing class sizes. Although the classes are free, Wells said that she does ask that participants register in advance in case the seats fill up, as KLB sometimes has waitlists for the more popular topics.
“I’m happy to say we were able to incorporate several of the suggestions provided for this year’s 2023 class schedule,” she said. “Our classes have become much more popular since the pandemic, because more people took up gardening during the shutdown and wanted to learn more.”
The next Garden Secrets class on May 4 will focus on gardening for birds and butterflies. Participants can learn how to attract pollinators to their garden and landscape, which plants are good sources of nectar for pollinators, and host plants for butterflies and caterpillars. The Denton County Master Gardener Association will also provide resources about local nursery resources and plant sales for finding native plants.
“I love connecting with community gardeners through our class series,” Wells said. “I get to meet so many interesting people who are so knowledgeable about plants and different gardening techniques. I also really enjoy the question and answer sessions after each class, because that’s where we get into some of the nitty-gritty details and hands-on applications to gardening here in North Texas. You get to share and swap tips and tricks to get your garden looking great.”
Interested residents can register online at the KLB website or by calling the KLB office at 972-538-5949. The 2023 classes' full list is also available online, and the Denton County Master Gardener Association website provides gardening resources and other community classes in the North Texas area.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.