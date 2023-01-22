Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai fell in love with soccer at the age of 5 while playing in the streets with his brother, Junior, in their home country of Ivory Coast.
The games were competitive, but Junior provided a lot of tips about soccer that have helped to make him the player that he is today. DJ has always had a goal scorer’s mentality and that was certainly true during the time that he played for his club team in the Ivory Coast and now with the Farmers.
Koulai has been a prolific goal scorer, and then some, for the Farmers. Last season, he garnered District 6-6A offensive player of the year after helping to lead the Farmers to the third round of the playoffs for just the second time since 1993.
This season, Koulai continues to be a goal-scoring machine for Lewisville. Koulai has scored 13 goals in nine games, five coming in last week’s three-game Mustang Cup. The Farmers are now 8-0-1.
Lewisville hasn’t had a Division I signee in Brandon McCallum’s 13 seasons as Farmers head coach, but Koulai could become the first one. Koulai has received peak interest from Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.).
Yet for as talented Koulai is on the soccer field, McCallum said that Koulai is humble. Koulai’s nature makes him appreciative of everything that he has, but it also keeps him focused on his next goal.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Koulai chats about winning the 6-6A offensive player of the year award, watching Ivory Coast compete in the 2014 World Cup and his favorite soccer player.
SLM: Congrats on helping to lead Lewisville to the regional quarterfinals last season. Describe that experience.
DK: It was a great experience. It was my second year. I didn't have that my sophomore year. So for me, going that far was special for me and the team. I was really happy.
SLM: You were named the offensive player of the year last season in District 6-6A. What does that award mean to you?
DK: It means a lot. I work hard. I've got to be good for my team. I scored a ton of goals and being honored with that award is something special.
SLM: What was it like playing soccer with your brother?
DK: First, he was a great brother. He taught me a lot. When we were kids, we would play a lot. He would tell me what to do and what is good and what is bad. It was nice playing with him, and it was special to play with him.
SLM: The Ivory Coast competed in the 2014 World Cup. What was it like watching them on TV?
DK: I remember when we played Japan in the first game. We lost to Colombia in the second game. We lost to Greece in the last game. It was something special to watch, watching my team go to the World Cup, including Constant Djokpa. It's a part of my life and made me fell in love with soccer.
SLM: Coach McCallum recently won his 300th career game. Describe that milestone.
DK: Coach McCallum is a really good coach ever since I got here. He taught me a lot. So for me to see him have his 300th win was something special. I was the one to score the first goal. I was happy to see him have his 300th win.
SLM: What do you like about this year’s team for Lewisville?
DK: Everybody works hard. I think that the mentality for every player seems high. Everyone is trying to win. We've got everyone back. We support each other, outside of the field too. We're like a big family.
SLM: Who is your favorite soccer player?
DK: Leo Messi. He seems like a really humble person. What I have seen from him from soccer is unlike anyone else that I have seen. I don't know how he practices, but he is a really special person to me. I can watch him play every day.
