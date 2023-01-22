DJ Koulai

Lewisville senior DJ Koulai, middle, helped to lead the Farmers to the third round of the playoff last season for just the second time since 1993.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai fell in love with soccer at the age of 5 while playing in the streets with his brother, Junior, in their home country of Ivory Coast.

The games were competitive, but Junior provided a lot of tips about soccer that have helped to make him the player that he is today. DJ has always had a goal scorer’s mentality and that was certainly true during the time that he played for his club team in the Ivory Coast and now with the Farmers.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments