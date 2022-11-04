Flower Mound junior Adyson DeJesus passes the ball as juniors Brianna Watson, left, and Cat Young back up the play during Friday afternoon’s Class 6A area-round match at Arlington ISD Athletics Center.
ARLINGTON – Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel has raved about the growth of her Lady Jaguars. But that growth was tested Friday against Class 6A’s No. 1-ranked team, Highland Park.
The Lady Jaguars, who only have three players with previous varsity experience on this year’s roster, went to work in the second and third sets. Flower Mound was relentless defensively, as the Lady Jaguars dove to the court several times to save possession on several balls that were struck hard by the Scots.
But for as much as Flower Mound worked hard to dig out of a 2-0 hole in the match, Highland Park’s composure allowed the Scots to pull out a 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 victory in an area-round playoff match at Arlington ISD Athletics Center. The Lady Jaguars ended the season at 26-16.
Highland Park (42-2), which won its 20th straight match, unleashed a steady barrage of hard-hit balls that were placed in different spots on Flower Mound’s side of the court. Michigan pledge Ceci Gooch notched a kill on the very first point of the match, and the Scots never trailed in the first set.
And it wasn’t just Gooch that Flower Mound had to worry about. UCLA commit Sydney Breon, senior Nicole Mauser and sophomores Bella Ocampo and Alex Richter all had multiple kills to keep the Lady Jaguar defense off-balance.
But it wasn’t just the Scots’ plethora of hitters that Siegel was concerned about.
“I knew that they had some big hitters,” Siegel said. “We just needed to serve aggressive and keep them out of system. We did a better job of that in sets two through four, but I think that we had some players that were playing tight. We finally got out of that in sets two through four.”
The Scots rode that momentum into the second set.
Highland Park appeared that it was going to cruise to an easy win. But, the fight that Flower Mound has been known for in their strong finish to the regular season showed up late in the second set.
All of the balls that the Scots hit for kills earlier in the match were suddenly not falling as often. Give credit to the Lady Jaguars’ defense, which dove to the court multiple times to make a dig. That resolve allowed Flower Mound to cut into what was a 21-14 lead for Highland Park.
Flower Mound rallied to tie the score at 24 after Highland Park struck the ball out of bounds. But the Scots scored the next points on kills by Ocampo and Breon to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
Down 2-0 in the match, Flower Mound finally had a break-through in set three.
The Lady Jaguars raced out to a 5-1 lead and later a 24-19 advantage with a kill by senior outside hitter Ava Ciccarello and an ace by junior Brianna Watson. The Scots rallied with four points in a row to make it a one-point game, but Ciccarello swatted a kill on the very next point as Flower Mound kept its season alive.
“We had some good rallies,” Siegel said. “We just had some undisciplined moments at the wrong time.”
Watson had a kill and a block to give Flower Mound to a 3-1 lead in the fourth set, but Highland Park was never rattled. Breon took over at times, as she recorded five kills in that set to swing all of the momentum in the Scots’ favor.
Richter had a kill on the final point of the match as Highland Park finished the fourth set on a 24-14 run.
But Siegel said this match won’t let it define the Lady Jaguars, who had won eight matches in a row prior to Friday’s setback.
“This is the most growth that we’ve had as a team from point A to point B,” she said. “Almost all of this team will be returning. They’re all young. There was so much growth, and I’m really, really proud of that.”
