Lake Lewisville safety.jpeg

A map of Lake Lewisville Park, indicating where the park is closed due to recent drownings and a receding shoreline.

 Courtesy of Lewisville Parks and Recreation

In response to the alarming increase in drownings at Lake Lewisville, the swim beach at Lake Lewisville Park has been closed indefinitely, according to the city of Lewisville.

Lewisville Parks and Recreation said the closure is due to safety concerns, including two recent fatal drownings. In addition to the drownings, the lower lake levels and receding shoreline due to drought have increased swimming and wading risks at the lake.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

