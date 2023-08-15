In response to the alarming increase in drownings at Lake Lewisville, the swim beach at Lake Lewisville Park has been closed indefinitely, according to the city of Lewisville.
Lewisville Parks and Recreation said the closure is due to safety concerns, including two recent fatal drownings. In addition to the drownings, the lower lake levels and receding shoreline due to drought have increased swimming and wading risks at the lake.
“Visitors to all North Texas lakes need to be aware of the hazards caused by lowered lake levels that impact shorelines,” the city said. “Areas that previously were safe for walking along the shoreline, wading, and swimming might not be safe at this time. Life jackets should be worn anytime a person enters the water.”
Visitors can access life jackets at free loaner stations in Lewisville Lake Park and Tower Bay.
To address the increase in lake drownings, Lewisville Firefighters Local 3606 is also taking action.
“Water recreation is a cherished part of our community's lifestyle,” Lewisville Firefighters Local 3606 said in a statement. “However, recent incidents serve as stark reminders of the inherent risks involved, especially when safety measures are not diligently followed. We implore residents and visitors to prioritize safety while enjoying our beautiful lakes.”
According to Lewisville Firefighters Local 3606, some safety measures that visitors to the lake can take include:
Swimming with caution: Always swim in designated areas where lifeguards are present. Avoid strong currents and be mindful of water depth.
Wear life jackets: Ensure that life jackets are worn at all times while boating or engaging in water activities. Life jackets can make a critical difference in emergencies.
Supervision matters: Never leave children or those who may have difficulties swimming or are impaired unattended near water. Active, sober adult supervision is essential to prevent accidents.
Buddy system: Always swim or boat with a partner. The buddy system provides immediate assistance in times of trouble.
Alcohol and water don't mix: Refrain from consuming alcohol while engaging in water activities. Alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time, increasing the risk of accidents.
Staying informed: Be aware of weather conditions and advisories. Sudden changes in weather can pose significant dangers on the water.
Know water entry and exit points: Familiarize yourself with the lake's designated entry and exit points. Knowing where to safely enter and exit the water is vital for everyone's well-being.
Lake Lewisville is no exception to these safety precautions. The area closed at Lake Lewisville Park includes the swim beach and adjacent areas. Additional warning signs in English and Spanish have been posted in the area and will remain in place throughout the closure.
“The closure will remain in effect until a more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel,” the city said.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.