LakeCities Ballet Theatre originally started in 1984 to provide an outlet for local dancers to perform, and has grown into a large-scale ballet company with full-length productions over its nearly 40-year history.
In 1990, Kelly Lannin assumed the position of artistic director for LakeCities Ballet Theatre and has remained in the role since then. Lannin’s main role is to work with the ballet’s board of directors to ensure that they are able to put on performances and promote classical ballet to the community.
“We started out with Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ and just small things,” Lannin said. “Then we just eventually grew and when we got to the point where we had enough dancers that were trained to do a full-length, we tackled ‘The Nutcracker.’"
LakeCities Ballet Theatre has also worked with the local symphony, but has been unable to do a show with them for the past few years because of COVID-19 and the lack of venues in the area that have an orchestra pit. The ballet used to perform with the symphony at Lewisville High School, but the district remodeled the school several years ago, taking away the orchestra pit during remodeling.
“I want to be able to continue doing, you know, the quality work that we do,” Lannin said. “In order to do that we have to have the funding, so it'd be wonderful to just get more supporters and more grant money. We’ve been doing it long enough that we have it down, but there are other ballets that I would love to be able to do.”
LakeCities Ballet Theatre puts on four main performances every year, which includes “Dracula” in October, “The Nutcracker” around Thanksgiving, and an end-of-season spring concert, which varies year-to-year. This year’s spring concert, the ballet performed “Swan Lake” Act 2 and other works.
“The kids in this group of girls have never done ‘Swan Lake’ because we have not had it in our rep for maybe 15 to 20 years and that’s because we didn’t have tutus,” Lannin said. “You have to have 16 tutus at least to do ‘Swan Lake,’ short, white tutus. We have long, white tutus for ‘The Nutcracker,’ but not the short ones.”
During the pandemic, LakeCities Ballet Theatre and the board got an unexpected grant and was able to use the money to buy 16 short, white tutus for dancers to wear and perform ‘Swan Lake.’
“For ‘Swan Lake,’ it was just really exciting to stage that because it’s just so beautiful to see,” Lannin said. “‘Swan Lake’ is not like the others where it’s just simple, classical work, you know, you get to be a swan. I mean, it is classical, don’t get me wrong, but you get to take your hands in different positions, you get to flap your wings like a bird. It’s just really exciting to see.”
While LakeCities Ballet Theatre is approaching its 40th season, LakeCities Ballet Theatre 2 (LBT2) recently celebrated its 20th season. Formed in 2002 as a branch of the senior company, LBT2 allows for younger and serious dancers to enhance their dance education by performing at local events such as the City of Lewisville’s Western Days.
“It's been so successful, because now those kids get better faster and they're able to be more valuable to the main company,” Lannin said. “So, they're celebrating their 20th season and we did a little reunion at ‘The Nutcracker’ and brought back the original director and we had a big celebration.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.