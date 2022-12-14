Teachers and staff at Lakeland Elementary in Lewisville ISD encourage and spread kindness to each student every day on campus. This time, with the help of Ashley HomeStore, the Dallas Cowboys and Kendra Scott, a special surprise and act of kindness was revealed just for the teachers on Tuesday morning.

The entire Lakeland campus, along with members from LISD’s administration, gathered in the school gymnasium for a pep rally and presentation headlined by Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who revealed that Lakeland was the recipient of Ashley’s Act of Kindness where the teacher’s lounge received a total remodel.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

