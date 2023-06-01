Miller Consulting Services (MCS) was honored at the inaugural GRIT Award Showcase presented by the Texas State Translational Health Research Center.

The GRIT (Great Resilience In Texas) Awards were created to recognize and celebrate the great resilience and strength that is unique to these Texas small businesses with 500 or fewer employees and their contributions to a resilient Texas economy. MCS is the sole recipient of the GRIT Award of Recognition for Collaboration. MCS is a certified, woman-owned small business that provides technical writing, regulatory compliance and records management services, specializing in serving the energy and engineering industries.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments