The Carrollton Police Department is accepting applicants for its civil service exam, the first step in the time-honored process of becoming a Carrollton public safety officer.

The exam will be administered at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Marriott Dallas Carrollton Conference Center (1201 Raiford Road). Those taking the exam must register online and will need to bring their driver’s license or government ID to the test. For more information, including test requirements, components, and a comprehensive list of benefits and incentives, visit joincarrolltonpd.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

