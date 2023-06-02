The Carrollton Police Department is accepting applicants for its civil service exam, the first step in the time-honored process of becoming a Carrollton public safety officer.
The exam will be administered at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Marriott Dallas Carrollton Conference Center (1201 Raiford Road). Those taking the exam must register online and will need to bring their driver’s license or government ID to the test. For more information, including test requirements, components, and a comprehensive list of benefits and incentives, visit joincarrolltonpd.com.
NTTA closing Addison Tunnel nightly through late 2023
Now through late 2023 from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. nightly, the Addison Airport Toll Tunnel (AATT) will be closed to traffic each night. An eastbound detour will allow drivers to turn right onto Midway Road and then make a left onto Belt Line Rd. They will turn left onto Addison Road and make a right to continue eastbound on Keller Springs Rd. A westbound detour will allow drivers to turn right onto Addison Rd. and continue north to Trinity Mills Rd. where they will turn left. They will turn left onto Midway Rd. and make a right to continue westbound on Keller Springs Rd. All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary. For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roadways, visit Traffic Updates on ntta.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
