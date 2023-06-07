Lewisville City Council met on Monday, June 5 to discuss the arising need of senior rental assistance in the community.
City staff have been meeting regularly with a senior advocacy group who are raising awareness for increasing rent prices for seniors on fixed income. On November 21, 2022 staff presented to the city council on the status of the city’s CDBG-CV funding and a need that was arising in the community, senior rental assistance.
Staff provided options to fund a rental assistance program for Lewisville seniors. City council provided direction to pursue creating a Senior Rental Assistance Program utilizing available general fund dollars in the amount of $123,400.
United Way of Denton County and Christian Community Action (CCA) applied to administer the program. United Way of Denton County and CCA agreed to administer the program through a city-created application and pull from the same pot of funding.
The program will ultimately provide assistance to low-to-moderate income Lewisville seniors in the amount of the rental increase between the client’s current and previous lease for the number of months remaining on the current lease. CCA and United Way of Denton County will both access funding set aside for the program until all funds have been exhausted.
Staff created an application that will be utilized by United Way of Denton County and CCA and will also be available on the city website. It includes the minimum information needed to qualify.
Seniors will complete the online application for assistance and United Way of Denton County will provide a part-time staff person housed at the Lewisville Library to assist seniors with the application. A one-day GoZone pass will be available for seniors needing assistance getting to and from the library. The United Way of Denton County staff person will also ensure that a Lewisville senior resident gets connected with the Housing Navigators if they see that the resident’s current living situation is not sustainable and may need to move to a more affordable unit.
City staff will receive applications and review them for initial eligibility, which include age, Lewisville residency, rental increase, and income qualification documents.
The application for the Senior Rental Assistance program opened June 8 at 8 a.m. and a United Way of Denton County staff member will be at the Lewisville Public Library started June 13 and will be staffed there Tuesday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday’s from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
