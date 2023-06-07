Lewisville City Council met on Monday, June 5 to discuss the arising need of senior rental assistance in the community.

City staff have been meeting regularly with a senior advocacy group who are raising awareness for increasing rent prices for seniors on fixed income. On November 21, 2022 staff presented to the city council on the status of the city’s CDBG-CV funding and a need that was arising in the community, senior rental assistance.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

