Robert Veal is the founder of Heart of the City Lewisville, which addresses social needs for people in the community. Veal grew up in Lewisville and has no intention of leaving.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Native Texan, grew up in Lewisville, and our family (the Veal Family) built, owned and operated the Lewisville Golf Course from the 1960's to 1989. My father was the first "Class A" PGA Professional in Lewisville. We love our community and have invested ourselves here for decades. In summary, we are from here, will stay here, and will love, help, and serve our community for the rest of our lives.
Tell me a little bit about Heart of the City Lewisville.
Beginning in 2019, Heart of the City was formed to address social needs of my neighbors in our community. We do this by loving, serving and helping families with free food, free clothing and free life-skills coaching. Everyone is welcome, and there is no qualifying. We are just local people, using local resources, to help local families in order that our community will thrive and grow together.
What do you do in your role as President/CEO of Heart of the City Lewisville?
As the founder, I take full responsibility for how, what and why we do what we do. However, we have an excellent board of directors, a fantastic (but small) staff team, and a team of hundreds of volunteers that truly are the "hands, feet and face" of Heart of the city. And those who have learned what all we do to embrace our community, have also sacrificially donated to make all of this possible. Heart of the City is truly a volunteer grass-roots organization that is passionately making a difference all across south Denton County.
What are some goals you have as president for the future of Heart of the City Lewisville?
There is no "big future dream" for Heart of the City. In fact, it would be awesome if our services were no longer needed. However, until that time, Heart of the City is positioned to be responsive to any need, in any area, helping any people group as much as we can.
What is your favorite part about being involved with Heart of the City Lewisville?
Heart of the City is different from a lot of other social services agencies. Our primary goal is not to just feed, clothe or give wise counsel. Our primary goal is to connect, embrace and love our neighbors, helping them to live with value, integrity, and feel a part of a community that loves, serves and helps one another. We just have the opportunity to use food, clothing and life-skills coaching as a means to that end.
What are you passionate about?
I am a follower of Jesus, and one of the things He said was "I have come to give you life, and life more abundantly." And the awesome thing about that, is that He offers that type of life to everyone. So, I am very passionate about helping individuals and families find the most abundant life they can live, no matter what part of the world they have come from. Heart of the City is serving families now from 42 different countries. Wouldn't it be awesome if we all had the abundant life that is right within reach?
Who or what inspires you?
I'm a pretty simple guy that simply loves people. Growing up as an only (adopted) child, my "large family" now is a huge part of my life and motivation—but so are my extended family members, my friends and those I share life with. Good people are a blessing for sure!
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Within my family, I hope I have planted deep roots for a legacy of a Christian faith. Within my friends, my heart would be simply I hope "value was added" to their life as a result of our friendship. And within my community, I hope we recognize we have a great place to live. And simply by loving, serving and helping our neighbors, there will be a great amount of abundant living had by all.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
Heart of the City is YOU—YOU can be the heart—contact me and let's discuss all the possibilities.
