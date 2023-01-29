The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
Carolyn Booker is the Director of Library Services at Lewisville Public Library, where she works with the staff to set goals and projects for the library while achieving tangible results that benefit the Lewisville community.
“I communicate the library's needs to city management and work to align our goals with the city's priorities,” Booker said. “I love being at a library with a creative and passionate group of people who work hard and provide excellent services.”
To encourage more residents to use the library this year, staff has implemented several different ideas to make it a more welcoming environment.
In May 2022, the Lewisville Public Library went fine free and waived all existing overdue fees and are working hard to let residents know that this barrier has been removed, making the library more accessible to more individuals.
The library staff is also working to update technology, which includes a forthcoming microfilm scanner with software that allows users to word search, crop, edit, scan, and save content and images from archived newspapers and records on microfilm and microfiche.
“In 2023, the Library is continuing improvements to our furnishings, mobile presence, and more,” Booker said. “Last year we started adding study pods and patrons have truly enjoyed the individual space where they can sit and focus. We will be adding more this year as well as refreshing the kid-sized furniture in our play area, and updating the shelving that features our new books in both youth and adult services. When analyzing our online users, we realized that over 50% of patrons connect to the library's resources and website on a mobile device. We are working to add a mobile app with much better functionality and branding to make that process easier. A redesign of the library's website is also underway. Once the new site is completed, the home page will feature a library catalog search box and a book carousel to display new and featured library materials.”
In addition to goals that library staff have for this year, they are also working to actively promote library programs and events that are happening in the coming months.
This winter through Feb. 6, the library has issued an Adult Winter Reading Program called “Smitten with Books.” Adults who take up the challenge can enter to win prize drawings at library.cityoflewisville.com/Adults.
Jobseekers can benefit from two different program series over the next few months. Resumes with Renee will take place from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month from January to April. A jobseeker brown bag lunch series will feature takeaway skills in a three-part series from noon to 1 p.m. over three Wednesdays in March: Interviewing Skills on Wednesday, March 15, Optimizing LinkedIn Profiles on Wednesday, March 22 and Salary Negotiation on Wednesday, March 29. Visit library.cityoflewisville.com/onlinereservations for full program descriptions and online reservations.
Occasionally the library offers a fun after-hours program and this year they are planning a 90’s Trivia Event for adults. Registration is required. Buff up your pop culture knowledge and join the Lewisville Public library staff from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Turn Trash into Fashion is a program the library is planning for teens ages 13 to 18. At this program, teens will learn how to upcycle and reuse materials while also learning more about the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. This event is on April 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.
In the past few years the Lewisville Library has been working hard to expand their Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros program. This year’s event will be just as exciting with live mariachi music and paletas. This event is on Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The library is actively promoting their new Family Read-Aloud Club. This ongoing program is designed to encourage parents to continue reading aloud to their school-aged children. Learn more about how to earn prizes for reading as a family at the library or on their website.
To learn more about Lewisville Public Library programs, the staff is constantly sharing their services via social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @lewisvilletxlib.
Some items that residents may not be aware of that the library offers include digital newspapers, the Little Seed Library, and the library’s second Story Stroll location at East Hill Neighborhood Park.
The Lewisville Public Library added digital newspapers to their suite of online resources with the Newsbank America’s News collection. Library cardholders can easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, obituaries, and more from over 4,000 newspapers that are available online on any device.
The Little Seed Library also opened last year at the library in September. The seed collection is a result of a partnership between the library and Keep Lewisville Beautiful. At its location in the library, visitors can choose up to five seed packets to take home and plant and then at the end of the growing season, harvest and save the seeds from their planting and donate the seeds back to the Little Seed Library.
The library also opened its second Story Stroll location at East Hill Neighborhood Park last year in November 2022. It is located at 2681 Lake Ridge Road in east Lewisville and gives individuals a chance to enjoy a new book every month in a park/playground setting. The Story Stroll aims to instill the love of play and reading into the next generation while extending the library’s services to new uses, Booker said.
“One of the best assets of the Lewisville Library is our wonderful space,” she said. “I love that patrons here have elbow room to explore their interests. The children’s wing is active and fun, there are quiet spots to focus, and of course our Hive Makerspace is a wonderful place to grow and explore new skills. We’ve got something for everyone. My second favorite thing is the creative team we have working here. I’m amazed by the creative programs they come up with and the new and traditional services they offer with excellence.”
For more information on the Lewisville Public Library, visit their website at https://library.cityoflewisville.com/.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.