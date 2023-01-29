Lewisville Public Library.jpeg

Children playing with a lite-brite on the wall at the Lewisville Public Library, which is one of the many ways the library is working to encourage more residents to visit and take advantage of the resources they offer.

 Courtesy of Carolyn Booker

The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.

Carolyn Booker is the Director of Library Services at Lewisville Public Library, where she works with the staff to set goals and projects for the library while achieving tangible results that benefit the Lewisville community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments