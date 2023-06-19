Tamara Miller's role for the City of Lewisville focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion and in public engagement in coordinating interactive outreach with under-engaged populations. Her favorite part about the job is being able to serve the people, whether it's residents or other city employees. In her free time, Miller can be found volunteering, working with youth, spending time with family, or bargain shopping online.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I'm originally from East Texas and relocated to the North Texas area to work for the City about 11 years ago. I graduated from Texas A&M Commerce with a Bachelor of Science in Instructional Training and Design, and a Master of Science in Organization, Learning, and Technology. I've also earned a certification in Diversity and Inclusion from eCornell University.
What do you do in your role as HR Training & Equity Manager?
My role as the HR Training & Equity Manager focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion within the city organization, in public engagement and coordinating interactive outreach with historically under-engaged populations. My position also oversees employee training and development programs and employee engagement.
What is your favorite part about your job?
The People! Lewisville has great residents and the best employees, I love that my job gives me the opportunity to serve both.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Thrive recreation center is so much fun. I enjoy working out and taking dance classes at Thrive. Sometimes you can even catch my husband and I playing an intense game of ping pong!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I always knew I wanted to have a career that allowed me to help people but I wasn't always sure which path that would lead me down. The City of Lewisville was one of the first places I applied to as I was completing my undergraduate degree and it has afforded me the opportunity to explore different positions which has helped lead me to a career I thoroughly enjoy.
What are you passionate about?
For me it's all about faith, family, and friends. I know a lot of people may say those things but truly that's what gives me fuel each and every day to keep growing and working.
Who or what inspires you?
My mother and my grandmother are my biggest inspirations. They have taught me so many life lessons that I continue to carry with me each day that I hope to pass on to my daughter some day.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I'm a member at Simmons Street church of Christ in Denton so I spend time there volunteering and working with the youth. I also volunteer with the United Way of Denton County. I love spending time with my husband and my 9 month old daughter. Also, I enjoy bargain shopping online (I like a good coupon code)!
What are your favorite books, tv shows, or movies?
I'm a huge movie fan so it's hard to nail down a favorite but I would say I like comedies, action, and Marvel (if that's a category)!
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
I have a special place in my heart for Lewisville. To live in and to work for this great community is truly a blessing!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
