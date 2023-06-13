During the Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 12, the board accepted the district’s performance objectives for the 2023-2024 academic year.

During the April 17, 2023 board meeting, the board of trustees adopted the long-range plan, which includes a district scorecard that established measurable targets for tracking progress on long-range plan goals.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

