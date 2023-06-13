During the Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 12, the board accepted the district’s performance objectives for the 2023-2024 academic year.
During the April 17, 2023 board meeting, the board of trustees adopted the long-range plan, which includes a district scorecard that established measurable targets for tracking progress on long-range plan goals.
Here’s LISD’s performance objectives for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Student Learning
The district is aiming to engage students through relevant instruction and assessment that sparks curiosity and critical thinking as they meet individual academic needs that impact their world now and in the future.
Specific goals to touch on student learning include designing and delivering curriculum and instruction that increases teacher efficiency and effectiveness and maximizes student learning. Another goal is to enhance student learning through targeted experiences that connect student interests and needs, and prepare students to develop future opportunities, and determine appropriate academic interventions and support.
Student Experience
LISD hopes to create safe, engaging environments next year where students experience a sense of belonging and wellbeing, and are challenged by learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom.
Specific outlined goals for student experience include increasing relevance and effectiveness of the middle school and high school advisory structure and content over a three-year period. Increasing the relevance, positivity, and collaboration of the student experience to build community, belonging, and student ownership is another goal.
The district is also looking to reduce the percentage of truant students district wide to maximize student learning opportunities, monitor safety and security of all LISD facilities, and increase collaborative interventions to identify and support the wellbeing and behavioral needs of students.
Resource Stewardship
Next year, the district is aiming to manage resources in a fiscally responsible way as stewards of the community’s time, talent, and dollars.
In order to achieve this, LISD is looking to increase and maintain long-range financial stability through the utilization of a strategic approach while maintaining high quality educational programs and services.
Other goals include increasing the community’s understanding of Texas school finance and LISD budget, increasing the efficient and fiscally responsible practices to maximize district funding and increase entitlements, and balance staff workload to better meet students' needs and increase staff wellbeing.
In addition, LISD is looking to recruit, retain, and develop the talents of dedicated teachers and staff to engage and inspire learners and leaders.
Specific goals to achieve retention is to increase capacity and strengthen employee talent pools by leveraging a culture of talent development. To retain employees, LISD is aiming to increase diverse perspectives and employee engagement by involving staff in decisions that affect them. And to develop, the district will increase alignment of training based on job requirements to impact job performances and maximize learning for staff.
Community Engagement
To achieve community achievement, the district is looking to build ONELISD, a connected culture of community engagement and purposeful communication.
To achieve this, the district will advance the message that promotes, protects, and champions LISD as a superior choice for families, and increase the utilization of feedback to build trust and inform decision-making.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.