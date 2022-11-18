Jameer Lewis Lewisville

Lewisville senior Jameer Lewis has brought a unique ability to guard all five positions on the basketball court.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Lewisville senior Jameer Lewis moved to Texas from near Jackson, Miss., after his sophomore season, but the 6-foot-1 guard/forward has been a standout defensive player during his first two seasons with the Farmers’ boys basketball team.

After coming off the bench in a reserve role last season, Lewis has been in the starting lineup in each of Lewisville’s first two games this season. The Farmers won each of their first two games, which included a 32-2 third-quarter run in Lewisville’s 79-52 season-opening win against Dallas Lincoln.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments