Lewisville senior Jameer Lewis moved to Texas from near Jackson, Miss., after his sophomore season, but the 6-foot-1 guard/forward has been a standout defensive player during his first two seasons with the Farmers’ boys basketball team.
After coming off the bench in a reserve role last season, Lewis has been in the starting lineup in each of Lewisville’s first two games this season. The Farmers won each of their first two games, which included a 32-2 third-quarter run in Lewisville’s 79-52 season-opening win against Dallas Lincoln.
Lewis is averaging 10 points per game, including 13 points in Lewisville’s 27-point blowout win against Lincoln. But it is his ability to defend all five positions that has earned rave reviews from second-year Farmers head coach Toby Martin.
Lewisville’s win against Lincoln earned Martin his 200th career victory.
The Farmers’ 2-0 start is a complete reversal from last year when Lewisville was 1-7 to start the season, though the Farmers rallied to finish 18-17 and were a bi-district finalist.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Lewis chats about his family’s move to Texas from Mississippi, adjusting to an increased role for Lewisville and his favorite basketball players.
SLM: How has the adjustment been from Mississippi to Texas?
JL: Just the atmosphere and the people are amazing. They care a lot. I’ve just been welcomed with open arms down here. I like that a lot.
SLM: You were second player to come off the bench last season. Now, you are in the starting lineup. In what ways do you feel that coming off the bench has helped to prepare you for your new role as a starter?
JL: I had some rough times last year not getting the minutes I wanted, but I just stayed in the gym and worked hard. It prepared my mind for what I know what I can do when I can be on the court as a starter.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare you for this season?
JL: Just stayed in the gym and knew what I can control and not worry about other things and distractions and stay locked in.
SLM: Coach Martin mentioned your ability to defend all five positions on the court. Talk about how much pride you take in your defense.
JL: It’s very important for me. I feel like that is something that not everybody can do well. I feel like I can do that well and contribute that to this team. It just turns into more offensive possessions, more chances to get the ball in our hands.
SLM: Lewisville won each of its first two games. What has impressed you about the Farmers’ 2-0 start?
JL: We started off 2-0 this year and 1-7 last year. So, it is way better than last year already. But we’ve just got to remain locked in, and I know that we can go undefeated.
SLM: What impresses you about Lewisville’s roster?
JL: Everybody here is competitive and friendly. But we all know when we get on the court that friends’ stuff goes away. But everybody here is locked in and ready to win. My teammates, Tre’Lin Green, the point guard, he’s a dog on the court – both he and Princeton (Green), Adrian (Banks). He’s ready to go. He’s got a nice jump shot and is a good 3-point shooter. Colby (Springs) is pretty good, too, defensive-wise. We’re all locked in and ready to win and focused.
SLM: Coach Toby Martin earned his 200th career win last Friday. Describe that moment.
JL: It was just great seeing him get that 200th win. It’s great to see him smile. It was a great moment– not just for him, but for everybody.
SLM: What has coach Martin meant to your development as a player?
JL: He’s meant a lot. He helped me not only transferred my defensive mindset, but also my offensive mindset. He knew that I was a good defensive player, but he also wants me to be a more offensive player. I feel that he has helped to get me to be that way.
SLM: Who are your favorite basketball players?
JL: Kobe Bryant and Ja’ Morant. I like their dog mentality. They just never stop doing what they do in order to keep winning.
