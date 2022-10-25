The Lewisville City Council unanimously adopted the Lewisville 2025 plan on July 14, 2014 and as 2025 is approaching, the city has made major progress in its implementation of ideas.
The Lewisville 2025 plan was developed during more than a year of public input and discussion that gathered hundreds of suggestions. The Lewisville 2025 committee worked with city staff, which resulted in the Lewisville 2025 plan.
The plan sets a clear vision for the community Lewisville wants to be when it turns 100 years old in 2025 and sets dozens of steps that can be taken to make that vision a reality. Lewisville will turn 100 on January 15, 2025.
From 2020-21, city staff conducted a comprehensive review and update of the Lewisville 2025 plan and made a number of changes to the document to reflect longer-term goals extending beyond 2025.
“The number and name of the 'Big Moves' changed and three "Strategic Moves' were added,” said James Kunke, the community relations and tourism director for the city. “We have not yet changed the name of the plan, but it will evolve into the Lewisville 2035 vision plan in a few years.”
The "Big Moves" outlined in the Lewisville 2025 plan include green space centerpiece, extending the green space, Old Town, diverse and thriving neighborhoods, economic vitality, identity, place and communication, and sustainability. The three "Strategic Moves" are focused on values-driven organization, data-driven organization, and a connected city.
Projects that were completed in 2022 include the start of Old Town residential projects, the creation of the Public Housing Corporation, the start of construction of KCS/Windhaven rail crossing, the Lewisville Public Library goes fine-free, and upgrades to Castle Hills parks.
Slated to be completed by the end of the year include the adoption of the Unified Development Code, the re-opening of the Herring Rec Center, and the re-launch of City Cable LVTV.
For 2023, the city plans to open the Facilities and Fleet Maintenance Building, start construction of the public safety complex, open the Serve Lewisville facility, re-open the Hedrick House, complete some of the Old Town residential projects, develop Glory/La Gloria Park, adopt the Healthy Infrastructure Plan, install the Chin sculpture at Central Park, establish the Centennial Celebration Committee, establish the Lewisville Heritage Advisory Team, start construction of 35-E interchanges, and launch five redesigned city websites.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.