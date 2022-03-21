Lewisville Amateur Radio Association
Spring is in the air, and the Lewisville Amateur Radio Association (LARA) has resumed holding public meetings for its members and visitors at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Lewisville Central Fire Station at 188 North Valley Pkwy.

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore will attend the April 19 meeting to draw the winning number for an IC-705 All Mode radio, the prize offered as part of the radio association’s annual raffle fundraising event. Raffle tickets are still available for $20. The IC-705 retails for $1,349.95.00.

"I am happy to support one of Lewisville's esteemed volunteer organizations as they conclude this year's annual fundraiser," Gilmore said.

For many years, local amateur radio operators have served the community as volunteers in emergency management, community events and educational classes.

